Wisconsin Men’s Basketball vs. Green Bay Game Thread

The Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team is back in action tonight as they take on the UW-Green Bay Phoenix. The Badgers and Phoenix have played 26 times in their respective history with Wisconsin taking 25 of the 26 contests.

Wisconsin comes into this game 2-0 fresh off a big win over Stanford, while UW-Green Bay comes in 0-2 on the season. It’s been a struggle for the Phoenix this year which follows a similar path as last year which saw them finish dead last in the Horizon League.

Overall, this one should be one that Wisconsin controls and puts away, but we’ll have to wait and see. How we feelin’ about this contest Badger fans? Let us know in the comments which are now OPEN.

For a full preview of the game head here!