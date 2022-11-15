Wisconsin Football: Keeanu Benton to play in 2023 Senior Bowl

Earlier this year Keanu Benton was named to the Senior Bowl Watch list. Now, with just two regular-season games left, Benton has been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and on Monday he accepted said invite.

The Senior Bowl is a very high honor for college seniors looking to make one final splash as they get ready for the NFL. Benton will join a group of other college seniors for a week’s worth of practice, competition, and of course a game to top it all off. The week-long event is a great way for players to get evaluated by scouts and hopefully move themselves up the draft board with a solid performance.

Benton had strong pro potential last Fall but opted to return to Madison to improve his stock and play his Senior season. Benton’s stock continues to be high, and he’s played some of his best football over the course of the last two weeks. Against Maryland, Benton recorded a sack and 4 total tackles, Against Iowa, Benton recorded three tackles as well.

Beyond his numbers, Benton has done a great job of moving the line of scrimmage backwards to open holes for others in the pass rush. There is a reason Nick Herbig and others are really getting in the face of the quarterback, and a huge part of that is the play of Benton at the nose tackle spot. While it may not be flashy, his impact is certainly felt.