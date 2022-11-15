Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report vs Nebraska

The Badgers are looking to bounce back this week after a disappointing loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. This week, Wisconsin heads to Lincoln to try and pick up a crucial win to get them to bowl eligibility.

Thankfully for Wisconsin, they’ll be as close to full strength as they have been all season with a fairly clean injury report for this week.

As you can see, one notable name no longer on the injury report is that of running back Chez Mellusi who has been out since the Northwestern contest with a broken wrist. Mellusi being back gives the Badgers all three of their backs for Saturday, which is great considering Braelon Allen is dealing with a slight shoulder injury that has bugged him the last couple weeks.

As far as the depth chart goes most everything looks the same as previous weeks. The one spot to watch for is on the defensive line as defensive end Isaiah Mullens is not on the offical report which means he may be able to give it a go depending on how things progress closer to Saturday. Mullens has been a nice piece for the Badgers on the defensive line so having him back in the rotation would be a nice piece to get back for the Badgers.

Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!