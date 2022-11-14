Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 384: Interview with 2023 Wisconsin Quarterback Commit Cole LaCrue

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to get to after a busy weekend of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we recap the Wisconsin Men’s basketball contest with the Stanford Cardinal from this past Friday that saw the Badgers pick up a big 60-50 win in Milwaukee. After that, we recap the less-than-stellar performance of Wisconsin football in their disappointing loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In the back end of the show, we are joined by the newest Wisconsin football commit in 2023 quarterback Cole LaCrue. In our conversation we talk about the strengths of his game, what he’s looking to improve on before heading to Madison, his recruiting process that led him to Wisconsin, and much more. Enjoy!