Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road this week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. Both of these teams need a victory to keep their small hopes at the Big Ten West alive which should make it all the more exciting.

Wisconsin and Iowa both come into this game 5-4 and on two game win streaks. Wisconsin has defeated Purdue and Maryland in the last two weeks while Iowa has defeated Northwestern and Purdue. Yikes Purdue, figure it out this week against Illinois, eh?

This one, much like previous meetings, should be a good one depending on your definition of good. If you like defensive football smashmouth football there is nothing better for you to watch on Saturday. If you like offensive shootouts well you might be better off turning to the Big 12 or PAC 12. THIS IS REAL FOOTBALL HERE IN THE HEARTLAND. How we feelin’ Badger fans? I’m feelin’ optimistic. Wisconsin 23 Iowa 13. Let us know your thoughts as the comments are now OPEN.

How to watch/listen

TV: Fox Sports 1, 230 PM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 34 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -1.5, Total of 35

