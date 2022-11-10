Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 383: Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Preview with Black Heart Gold Pants

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a huge contest to preview as the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet to battle it out for the Heartland Trophy. To start, we discuss how the Badgers offense will look to move the football against what looks like a very, very strong Iowa run defense.... at least on paper. After that, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will look to attack this Iowa offense that has been, well, bad for most of the season in 2022. Later, we talk about a key to victory, players to watch, and get into a score prediction.

In the back half of the show, we are joined by Ben Ross of Black Heart Gold Pants to get an insider's look at the Iowa Hawkeyes. Personally, I think it’s the best interview of the season thus far so make sure to check it out!