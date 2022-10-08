Game Thread: Wisconsin Football at Northwestern

The Jim Leonhard era gets underway today in Evanston, IL as the Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats come into this game struggling and sitting at 1-4.

Wisconsin will look to get this turned around after a two game skid. Things won’t be easy, as Ryan Field is a place Wisconsin has struggled in recent years. The Badgers have won just one of their last seven contests at Ryan Field.

All that said, I’m feeling good about today’s game. Maybe that’s naive but something in me wants to be positive about this new era. Whata say? Comments are open!