Big Ten Weekend Preview: It’s not a bad slate here in the Midwest

This week the slate isn’t great, but it’s better than it has been lately with some key matchups throughout the Midwest. Here are our week six rankings from worst to first.

6. Nebraska @ Rutgers Friday 6pm on FS1

Rutgers is favored by 3 points in this one after coming off a loss to Ohio State. Meanwhile, Nebraska is coming off a home win against Indiana. Both schools likely believe this is a winnable game but I’d argue that we all have a lot to lose by watching this. It’s uninteresting and quite frankly, both programs are very unserious.

5. Michigan @ Indiana 11am on Fox

Is Fox mad that they are stuck with the Big Ten as their conference? Because if this is the best game you can put forth in your #1 slot for the weekend, you’re probably better off showing reruns of the Simpsons. Anyway, this game will probably surprise me. Michigan is favored by 21.5 and Indiana is still Indiana.

4. Ohio State @ Michigan State 3pm on ABC

I just want to see if Michigan State is going to put up a fight. None of us are going to be turning this on unless the Badgers don’t have a pulse on Saturday. Ohio State is favored by 27.

3. Purdue @ Maryland 11am on BTN

Purdue just beat Minnesota on the road and they are now 3-point underdogs at Maryland. Maryland is coming off a win against Michigan State. To me, this game is the “are you real” game. The winner of this game is going to have a lot of momentum moving forward. Maryland could end up in the conversation for the Big Ten East, though they’ll likely still finish fourth. While Purdue could end up being in the driver's seats for the west if they can win this game, which is surprising considering their start. They don’t have a single ranked opponent left. This would be my choice for 11am viewing.

2. Iowa @ Illinois 6:30pm on BTN

I am intrigued by this one. It’ll probably be ugly but that’s just Big Ten West football. Similar to their game against Wisconsin last week, I wouldn’t be surprised if Illinois gave Iowa problems in the run game which would force Iowa to win by passing. Something that I don’t think they can do. Illinois has to prove they can win a couple of Big Ten games in a row to prove they really have turned the corner as a program. Illinois is favored by 3.5.

1. Wisconsin @ Northwestern 2:30 on BTN

Obviously, we have written a lot about what’s gone on in Madison. Can the Badgers compete and show that they are still a talented team with a lot left to play for? This is why its number one this week. A lot of outside noise right now but the Badgers have a convenient opportunity to get right.