Wisconsin Football: Depth Chart and Injury Report vs Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers released their annual weekly depth chart and injury report, which didn’t change too much despite the several injuries to key players last week, perhaps sparking some optimism on that front ahead of Week 6.

Here is the depth chart and injury report against the Northwestern Wildcats:

On the depth chart, the two-deep remains eerily similar to the beginning of the season depth chart, although there are several changes that need to be noted.

Right tackle Riley Mahlman’s status is currently unknown as he continues to rehab from a left leg injury. While he’s been week-to-week, backup center Trey Wedig and right tackle Logan Brown have filled in, with the former seemingly beating out the latter for the position over the last few weeks.

If Mahlman is unable to go, expect Wedig to continue starting at right tackle alongside right guard Tanor Bortolini, who has reclaimed his starting spot from the offseason after returning from injury two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Hayden Rucci is currently listed as the top tight end on the depth chart, which is perhaps a positive indication after the junior was injured against Illinois in Week 5.

If he’s unable to play in Week 6, expect Jack Eschenbach to earn his first start of the season, with senior Jaylan Franklin as his backup.

Similarly, Keontez Lewis remains on the two-deep after his injury required him to be carted off last week, which is a good sign for the offense if he can play as the UCLA transfer has been Wisconsin’s best deep threat in 2022.

When Lewis was out last week, slot receiver Dean Engram saw action for the second time this season.

Defensively, something to note could be at the cornerback spot as Toledo transfer Justin Clark and top cornerback Jay Shaw rotated on the outside last week, as the latter consistently was beaten and committed several penalties.

Alexander Smith doesn’t appear to be making his return yet, as he’s listed as OUT on the injury report, meaning that redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman should continue seeing action on the outside.

