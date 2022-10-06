Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 375: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Preview with Inside NU

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got a football game to preview because despite all that is going on off the field there is still a football game to be played. In the episode, we first discuss how we expect this team to come out given the recent events. Will they play with more emotion than in previous weeks? We’ll have to see. After that, we dive into how we expect the offense to right the ship and attack a struggling Northwestern defense. Later, we discuss how the Badger defense will look to clean things up against the Wildcat's offense. After that, we get into our usual matchup to watch and score predictions for the contest.

To finish the show we are joined by Gavin Dorsey from Inside NU to get an insider's understanding of the Northwestern Wildcats season thus far. Enjoy!