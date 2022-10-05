Wisconsin Football vs. Northwestern: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

A lot of attention this week has been off the field after the firing of Paul Chryst, but despite that, the Badgers still have a game to play this Saturday. This week Wisconsin (2-3) hits the road to take on a struggling Northwestern team who comes in on a four-game losing streak after winning their opener in Dublin against Nebraska.

The series between these two teams has been dominated by Wisconsin, but it hasn’t felt that way in recent years. Wisconsin has won 61 games overall while Northwestern has won 37, but the past decade has been much closer. Since 2013, Wisconsin has won five meetings while Northwestern has taken four.

Things have been particularly bad when Wisconsin travels to the Hellscape that is Ryan Field. The Badgers have lost six of the last seven road trips to Evanston dating back to 2003. Wisconsin has always struggled with their energy at Ryan Field and come out flat, but hopefully, this time around the players will have PLENTY to play for given the circumstances. Lucky for us, this could be the last time this “current” version of Ryan Field exists as Northwestern is discussing a moderinzed stadium for the future.

Northwestern does come into this game struggling mightily, but I would still expect this to somehow be a game. I am not sure what vodoo magic Ryan Field possesses but it always seems to be a tight game and, frankly, kinda gross. Both of these fan bases are used to that thus far this season so what’s one more, hey? Why not!

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, 2:30 PM. CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

Weather: 57 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -10, Total of 44.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)