Badgers in the NFL: Week 4

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson and the Broncos’ offense continued to struggle in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The former Super Bowl champ completed just 17 passes in the game and finished with 237 passing yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Wilson added 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground but it wasn’t enough, as the Broncos fell to 2-2 on the season. It’s been a shaky start for Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett in their first year in Denver together.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor rushed for a season-low 2.1 yards per carry (42 rushing yards on 20 carries) and lost a fumble in the Colts’ loss to the Titans. To make matters worse, Taylor injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter and is questionable to suit up for Indy’s Thursday night game against the Broncos.
Was told scans revealed no further damage from ankle injury he had entering Week 4. Taylor expected to make every attempt to play RT @AdamSchefter: Tests on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor’s ankle were negative and he has a chance to play Thursday night vs. Denver, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 3, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): Gordon turned three carries into just eight rushing yards in Week 4, after getting benched following a fumble in the first half. The eight-year veteran has fumbled four times (two lost fumbles) already this season and has struggled with fumbling issues in the past. With Broncos’ starter Javonte Williams tearing his ACL on Sunday, there will be plenty of opportunities for Gordon to have a great rushing season if he can just hold onto the football.
Melvin Gordon has 5 fumbles in his last 44 touches dating back to the final game of the 2021 season. Three of those fumbles lost, two returned for touchdowns. That’s one fumble every 8.8 touches.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 2, 2022
Prior to that, he averaged 1 fumble every 88 touches.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): The former walk-on saw playing time on 62% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle in the Texans’ loss to the Chargers.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 24 total snaps (six offensive, 18 special teams) for the Steelers in Week 4.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 33% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Dolphins’ Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
- Quintez Cephus, WR (Lions): With the Lions’ top two receivers inactive for Week 4, Cephus had a larger offensive role in their game against the Seahawks. The third-year pro played a season-high 45% of offensive snaps and finished with two catches for 15 yards before leaving Sunday’s game with a foot injury.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Saints’ loss the Vikings.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The eight-year veteran started at right tackle and was on the field for all 74 offensive snaps in the Rams’ Monday night loss to the 49ers.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Ravens in Week 4.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards was inactive for the Rams’ Monday night game against the 49ers due to a concussion.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen was inactive for the Jaguars in Week 4 due to a hamstring injury.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The former fourth round pick started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ win over the Commanders.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just five special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the Bengals.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): Watt played a season-high 79% of defensive snaps and finished with three total tackles and two passes defended for the Cardinals in Week 4. The twelve-year veteran took the field just three days after having his heart ‘shocked back into rhythm’ last week:
I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022
I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.
That’s it.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was inactive for the Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Jets.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards continued his stellar start to the season with six total tackles and one sack in the Eagles’ comeback win over the Jaguars.
#Eagles have a lot of important free agents coming up this offseason— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 3, 2022
TJ Edwards might be the priority among all of them
He's been amazing pic.twitter.com/ujW69qD20C
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): The seven-year veteran was back in action on Sunday after being signed to the Titans’ practice squad just last week. Schobert was activated ahead of their game against the Colts and finished with six total tackles and a forced fumble in the Titans’ win. The former Pro Bowler was at training camp with the Broncos this year before being released during final roster cuts.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel was on the field for 79% of special teams snaps and recorded one solo tackle for the Dolphins in Week 4. He also played six defensive snaps at outside linebacker in Miami’s Thursday night loss.
Andrew Van Ginkel with a STOP pic.twitter.com/DLxI8iESDR— Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) September 30, 2022
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The third-year pro played 87% of special teams snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Vikings.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose logged nine special teams snaps for the Commanders in Week 4.
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson returned to a reserve roll for the Cowboys on Sunday, with starting tight end Dalton Schultz back from injury. The fourth-round pick still saw action on 28% of offensive snaps and hauled in one catch for seven yards in the Cowboys’ win.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): For the fourth straight week, Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen played 23 total snaps (17 defensive, six special teams) and had one assisted tackle in the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): The third-round pick was on the field for just eight total snaps (four defensive, four special teams) in the Chiefs’ Sunday night win over the Bucs.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 60% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle for the Bears in Week 4.
