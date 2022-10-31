Wisconsin Football: Badgers land commitment from 2024 Cornerback Austin Alexander

Much of the attention of the recruiting cycle is on the 2023 class as the early signining period creeps closer, but Wisconsin made a big splash in the 2024 class today as the Badgers picked up a commitment from 3-star defensive back Austin Alexander, according to Clint Cosgrove of Rivals.com.

Alexander is, of course, the first commitment for the 2024 class. Alexander is from Chicago Heights, IL where he plays his high school football at Marian Catholic. Rivals.com rates Alexander as a 3-star player. Alexander recently received an offer from Wisconsin after an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in early October.

Standing at 6’1”, Alexander shows some good size and potential for a future cornerback. However, seeing as it is still very early in the 2024 class cycle it's very early to know the potential of Alexander, but it is great to see Wisconsin pick up its first commitment in this new Jim Leonhard era.