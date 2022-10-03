Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 374: What does the future hold for Wisconsin now that Paul Chryst is gone?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve obviously got PLENTY to discuss surrounding the firing of Paul Chryst. To start, we talk about the respect Paul Chryst deserves from all Wisconsin fans for his time at the helm. After that, we talk about the timing of the decision and how it might impact the future.

Later, we talk about Jim Leonhard’s takeover and if this is truly an “audition” for him to take over full time at year's end, and what Chris Mcintosh’s baseline of expectations might be for Leonhard for the rest of this season. To finish things out we talk about who might be some other possible candidates if Jim Leonhard does not end up with the job? Listen and find out!