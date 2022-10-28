Badgers in the NFL: Week 7

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson was forced to miss the Broncos’ game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury. The former Super Bowl champion has practiced in limited capacity this week and plans to play this Sunday against the Jaguars.
For a second straight day, Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson was listed as being a limited participant at practice due to his hamstring injury. Wilson has said he intends to play Sunday in London vs. the Jaguars in the game that will be aired on ESPN+.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): After missing the past two games due to an ankle injury, Taylor returned to action for the Colts on Sunday. He finished with 58 rushing yards on ten carries and caught seven passes for 27 receiving yards in the Colts’ loss to the Titans.
Jonathan Taylor saw a season-high 19.5% target share today and tied a career high with 8 targets. This coming a week after the Colts peppered Deon Jackson with targets.— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 23, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): After getting benched last week, Gordon started Sunday’s game against the Jets and played 51% of offensive snaps for the Broncos. The eight-year veteran rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries and hauled in two of four targets for 17 receiving yards in Denver’s loss.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale played 24 total snaps (eight offensive, 16 special teams) in the Texans’ loss to the Raiders. The former walk-on hauled in five catches for 54 receiving yards and added eight rushing yards on his lone carry of the game.
Lovie Smith on Dare Ogunbowale: "He's been waiting patiently for an opportunity. He got it yesterday. He had a few flash plays that got all of our attention."— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 24, 2022
Says the Texans coaching staff goes off what they see. That could earn him more time on the field going forward.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): Clement logged 17 total snaps (one offensive, 16 special teams) in the Cardinals’ win over the Saints last Thursday night.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran saw playing time on 69% of special snaps and recorded one solo tackle for the Steelers in Week 7.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played a season-high 47% of offensive snaps but had no touches in the Dolphins’ win over the Steelers.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The former All-Pro started at right tackle and played all 72 offensive snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Cardinals.
Ryan Ramczyk has the 2nd-most snaps at right tackle in the entire NFL this year (479) but he's ranked 20th in pressures allowed (14) among all OT at Pro Football Focus (8th among RT). Saints are averaging 5.2 yards per carry as a team, and 5.8 on runs to the right side. All-Pro.— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) October 26, 2022
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The Rams had a bye in Week 7.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the Ravens in Week 7.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged nine total snaps (six offensive, three special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Giants.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ win over the Lions.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third round pick logged just four special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Steelers.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): Watt was on the field for 83% of defensive snaps and finished with two total tackles for the Cardinals in Week 7.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk played 32% of defensive snaps but had no tackles in the Steelers’ Sunday night loss to the Dolphins.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): The Eagles had a bye in Week 7.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): Schobert was on the field for 19% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Titans’ win over the Colts.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The four-year veteran played 32% of defensive snaps and finished with a season-high eleven total tackles in the Dolphins’ Sunday night win over the Steelers.
Former @BHRVfootball star @AndrewVanGinkel earning a game ball after his team-high ten tackles in Miami's win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night! https://t.co/inVHzDx5Cs— Anthony Mitchell (@AMitchellSports) October 25, 2022
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun saw action on 81% of special teams snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Cardinals.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose has carved out a significant role in the Commanders’ secondary and played a season-high 70% of defensive snaps on Sunday. The second-year pro finished with two total tackles and two passes defended in the Commanders’ win.
Del Rio said Rachad Wildgoose has been solid. He's not perfect, but he's been competitive and has been improving— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 26, 2022
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): The fourth round pick played 38% of offensive snaps and hauled in his lone target for seven receiving yards in the Cowboys’ win over the Lions.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was active for the second straight week, but played zero snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Giants.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw the field for 27% of defensive snaps and recorded three solo tackles for the Broncos in Week 7.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal saw action on 20% of defensive snaps and had one solo tackle in the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers. He also played a season-high 75% of special teams snaps in the game.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 64% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle in the Bears’ Monday night win over the Patriots.
Loading comments...