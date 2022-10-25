Wisconsin Football: S John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin safety John Torchio was named the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week following his bounce-back performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, where the senior recorded two interceptions, with one going for a touchdown.

Torchio set the tone for the Badgers defensively, playing off his instincts on an early interception that gave Wisconsin an early 14-0 lead that they never surrendered throughout the course of the game.

Torchio earned his first Player of the Week accolade of his career and now has five interceptions on the season, which leads the Big 10.

The 6’1 safety now joins fellow defensive back Kamo’i Latu as the two Badgers to earn the Defensive Player of the Week award this season, which has coincidentally come after both posted two-interception performances.

Following a resounding victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, the Badgers will now head into their bye week at 4-4, where they’ll look to get healthy before the second half of the season.