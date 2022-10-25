Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 380: What stood out in the Badgers dominance over Purdue?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a quick recap of all things from Saturday as the Badgers took care of business against Purdue. To start, we talk about the Badger's incredibly fast start (that some of us didn't even get to see). After that, we talk about what impressed on the defensive side (hello Jewel Thief) and what stood out from the offensive side of the football (what a balanced attack). To finish off, we discuss the bye week and what could happen over the course of that bye week when it comes to the future of Wisconsin football.

Programming note: I (Tyler) am traveling for work this week (yes I planned my work trip around the Badger bye week) so this might be the only show of the week but we’ll see!