GAME NOTES: Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24

Notable Quotes

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard on getting his first win at Camp Randall

“It means a lot, Wisconsin, Camp Randall, it means so much to me. To see the players respond to me and what my messaging is and the confidence that I am trying to pour into them, it means so much and coming back for homecoming, so many alumni back in town and seeing the support that I have from them, friends, family, coaches, you name it.”

Leonhard on the growth of the team since he took over

“I think we’re seeing a lot of growth, we had a young inexperienced team, a lot of guys stepping up into different roles or transitioning into the program from other places, where I knew we had to learn a lot about this group early on in the season and we found out a ton and it’s good to see their response - we’re getting better, the effort has been there and now you’re seeing a little bit better execution, which is how we got the win here today.”

John Torchio on getting two interceptions in the game

“It feels great, I played like shit last week, so it felt great, sorry for swearing.”

Torchio on the defense’s play today

“We were able to run a lot of coverages, a lot of guys stepped up big - Titus Toler played a lot of big minutes, corners all rotated, Alex Smith came back, so I thought we did a great job on defense as a whole.”

Graham Mertz on the offense’s quick start

“We started fast, there are still some areas that we weren’t truly efficient in, we had a couple of drives that just stalled out, a couple that were just quick, so we still gotta grow on that, we started fast in the second half, but like I said we’ve just gotta build on that for sure.”

Mertz on Wisconsin winning the turnover battle

“When you take a step back and just think of the game of football, you look at points per drive, you look at turnover margin, you look at that and that’s where you get great teams. It’s my job to protect the ball and when I don’t it’s not good for this team, it can shift the momentum, like I said, it’s a simple game when you take out all the stuff, but you throw in emotion, you throw in 80,000 people, you throw in all the extra stuff that comes along with it that’s why I am so proud of this team and how they deal with all of the things that come along with it.”

Mertz on the growth of the team since Paul Chryst’s exit

“It’s a younger group of men, but now it’s a group of men, I mean I think I said this a couple weeks ago, but you go through that and you realize how much of a business this is, you gotta realize that you gotta work like a businessman, you gotta go about your business everyday with an intent, and that’s why I am so proud of this group, you see the growth from young men into men.”

Game Notes, provided by the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department

TEAM NOTES

Today’s captains: senior NT Keeanu Benton, junior ILB Nick Herbig, junior QB Graham Mertz

Today’s attendance at Camp Randall Stadium was 75,018.

With the victory, the Badgers have won 16-straight meetings with the Boilermakers dating back to 2004. Wisconsin has won 8-straight match-ups in Madison.

The Badgers have now won their last 3 games against Purdue by an average of 16.3 ppg.

UW is now 52-29-8 all-time against Purdue, including 29-12-5 in Madison.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard coached his first game at Camp Randall Stadium and became the 4th-straight Badger head coach to record a win in his first appearance in Madison.

The Badgers totaled 21 1st-quarter points, their most in a Big Ten game since scoring 21 vs. Illinois on Nov. 11, 2016. In that game, the Badgers went on to top the Fighting Illini, 48-3.

Wisconsin cruised down for a TD on the opening drive, posting a 6-play, 76-yard drive that took 2:26. Wisconsin has now scored a TD on 4 of the last 6 opening drives and is averaging 64.5 yards per drive over the last 4 games.

With Torchio’s pick-6 in the 1st quarter, Wisconsin matched its pick-6 total last year (2).\ Both Ceasar Williams and Scott Nelson posted pick-6s in 2021.

The Badger defense held Purdue to a 5-of-16 clip on 3rd down.

Wisconsin amassed 3 interceptions on the day, giving it 14 on the season. UW entered the day just 1 INT behind USC and Illinois for most interceptions in the nation.

UW accumulated 178 yards rushing. In their last 6 wins over Purdue, the Badgers have averaged 297.2 rushing yards per game. Wisconsin has averaged 261.4 rushing yards per game during its 16-game win streak over the Boilermakers.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES