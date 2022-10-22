QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin derails Purdue in Homecoming victory, 35-24

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3 conference) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 35-24 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 conference) on Homecoming weekend.

Wisconsin lost the opening coin toss, but made the best of it, orchestrating a 6-play, 76-yard opening drive, which was capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Graham Mertz, to Skyler Bell.

Bell led Wisconsin in receiving in the game with 87 receiving yards, on four receptions.

However, Wisconsin’s scoring did not end there, as John Torchio intercepted Aidan O’Connell and returned it for a 31-yard touchdown, his second interception return for a touchdown of the season.

Following a missed field goal by Purdue, Wisconsin got its third touchdown of the opening quarter, in a 3-yard pass from Mertz to Chimere Dike, which capped off an 8-play, 80-yard drive.

Wisconsin would later get touchdown runs from both Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo.

Guerendo scored from 54 yards out, after Allen went into the locker room with an apparent arm injury, although he did return to the game.

Allen finished the game with 113 yards on 16 carries, while Guerendo finished with seven carries for 72 yards.

Defensively, while Wisconsin was unable to keep the Purdue offense completely at bay, the Badgers did make plays when it counted, holding the Boilermakers to 5-16 on third down and they intercepted O’Connel three times, including two interceptions by Torchio, whose second interception, setup Allen’s rushing touchdown.

To go along with his two interceptions, Torchio led Wisconsin with 10 tackles. Jordan Turner who had Wisconsin’s third interception, finished with six tackles. While both Jack Chaney and Rodas Johnson each sacked O’Connell.

Wisconsin will return home following their bye week, on Nov. 5, when they host Maryland (6-2, 3-2 conference).