Big Ten Weekend Preview: Small platter, some big games

A smaller slate this weekend in the Big Ten as there are only five games in the conference. Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, and Michigan State are all on bye. Just like many weekends this year, there’s a little bit of good and bad.

5. Northwestern @ Maryland 2:30pm on BTN

The only reason that this is last is because Northwestern is an awful football team and if there was relegation in the Big Ten, they’d be very close to finding out what that is like, Maryland is favored by 14.5 and enters the game with a record of 5-2. This should be a blowout and a disappointment to the Big Ten West.

4. Indiana @ Rutgers 11am on BTN

This would be last weekend but I think it could be a decent game. That doesn’t mean you should watch it but I think it would at least provide for a closer score. Rutgers opened as a 1 point favorite but the line moved to Rutgers -3. If Iowa and Ohio State is a blowout, maybe turn this on to see some competitive football.

3. Iowa @ Ohio State 11am on FOX

Both Iowa and Ohio State are coming in off of a bye. My biggest question here is how much will Ohio State win by? Iowa stinks. They do not have an offense but their defense could give Ohio State its biggest test of the year. No matter what, this game should be over by the 3rd quarter. Ohio State is favored by 30.

2. Purdue @ Wisconsin 2:30 pm on ESPN

Purdue has its eyes on a Big Ten West championship while Wisconsin needs this one so they can get back on track and get into Bowl contention. Check out our other articles on this game.

1.Minnesota @ Penn State 6:30pm on ABC

I expect this to be a very good game. Minnesota is still looking to make a push for the west, despite losing to both Purdue and Illinois. Penn State is coming off a loss to Michigan and will be looking to get back on track to make a New Year’s six bowl game. Penn State is favored by 4.5. A night game at beaver stadium is always fun to watch. Badger fans know who to root for in this one. WE ARE!