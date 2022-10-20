 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers in the NFL: Week 6

Melvin Gordon gets benched, Rachad Wildgoose continues to impress and Jake Ferguson scores his first career touchdown.

By Kevin O'Connell
  • Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had another shaky performance on Monday night, throwing for just 188 yards and one touchdown in a Broncos’ loss. It was revealed after the game that the eleven-year veteran is dealing with a hamstring injury, but Wilson has been a massive disappointment thus far in his first year in Denver.
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor was inactive on Sunday for the second straight week due to an ankle injury.
  • Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): It was a rough Monday night for Gordon, who rushed for just eight yards on three carries before being benched in the second half for newly-signed veteran Latavius Murray. The eight-year veteran has struggled with fumbles this season and head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted for the safer option in a close game against the Chargers...Gordon is a name to watch out for as the trade deadline nears.
  • Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): The Texans had a bye in Week 6.
  • Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): After being signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad last week, Clement was elevated to the active roster and played 58% of special teams snaps on Sunday.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 23 total snaps (three offensive, 20 special teams) and notched one solo tackle in the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers.
  • Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw the field for 33% of offensive snaps and hauled in two catches for ten yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the Vikings. The fullback also rushed for two yards on his lone carry of the game.
  • Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and was on the field for all 72 offensive snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Bengals.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 6.
  • Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and played all 59 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ loss to the Giants.
  • Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged three total snaps (one offensive, two special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap for the Cowboys in Week 6.
  • Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just three special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the Vikings.
  • J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran played 78% of defensive snaps and finished with two tackles for loss in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks.
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was active for the first time this season on Sunday and played 31% of defensive snaps for the Steelers. The second-year pro notched one solo and one assisted tackle in the Steelers’ win over the Bucs.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards had another big game on Sunday, finishing with 14 total tackles and one pass defended in the Eagles’ Sunday night win over the Cowboys.
  • Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): The Titans had a bye in Week 6.
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played a season-high 38% of defensive snaps and notched two total tackles for the Dolphins in Week 6.
  • Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third-round pick saw playing on 79% of special teams snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Saints’ loss to the Bengals.
  • Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose started at cornerback and finished with seven solo tackles in the Commanders’ Thursday night win over the Bears.

Rookies

  • Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson had the best receiving game of his young career on Sunday, hauling in four of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles.
  • Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was active for the first time this season, but played zero snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.
  • Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw action on 27% of defensive snaps and recorded his first career sack in the Broncos’ Monday night loss to the Chargers.
  • Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal was on the field for 27% of defensive snaps and notched two assisted tackles for the Chiefs in Week 6.
  • Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 80% of special teams snaps and had one assisted tackle in the Bears’ Thursday night loss to the Commanders.

