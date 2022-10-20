Badgers in the NFL: Week 6

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson had another shaky performance on Monday night, throwing for just 188 yards and one touchdown in a Broncos’ loss. It was revealed after the game that the eleven-year veteran is dealing with a hamstring injury, but Wilson has been a massive disappointment thus far in his first year in Denver.
After the MRI, Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day, source said. It’s a real injury, and he’s in real pain. But he is pushing to play. The #Broncos will continue to evaluate his progress on a short week. https://t.co/Yd0mUwjLNb— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor was inactive on Sunday for the second straight week due to an ankle injury.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): It was a rough Monday night for Gordon, who rushed for just eight yards on three carries before being benched in the second half for newly-signed veteran Latavius Murray. The eight-year veteran has struggled with fumbles this season and head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted for the safer option in a close game against the Chargers...Gordon is a name to watch out for as the trade deadline nears.
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett Wednesday on his discussion with Melvin Gordon: "Of course we (talked). It was a great talk, love Melvin, so much respect for him as a pro for he's done in this league.''— Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 19, 2022
Asked if Gordon will start Sunday: "Melvin will start.''
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): The Texans had a bye in Week 6.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): After being signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad last week, Clement was elevated to the active roster and played 58% of special teams snaps on Sunday.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 23 total snaps (three offensive, 20 special teams) and notched one solo tackle in the Steelers’ upset win over the Buccaneers.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold saw the field for 33% of offensive snaps and hauled in two catches for ten yards in the Dolphins’ loss to the Vikings. The fullback also rushed for two yards on his lone carry of the game.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk started at right tackle and was on the field for all 72 offensive snaps in the Saints’ loss to the Bengals.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 6.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The eleven-year veteran started at right guard and played all 59 offensive snaps in the Ravens’ loss to the Giants.
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): Van Lanen logged three total snaps (one offensive, two special teams) in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played every offensive snap for the Cowboys in Week 6.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just three special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the Vikings.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The twelve-year veteran played 78% of defensive snaps and finished with two tackles for loss in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seahawks.
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was active for the first time this season on Sunday and played 31% of defensive snaps for the Steelers. The second-year pro notched one solo and one assisted tackle in the Steelers’ win over the Bucs.
Isaiahh Loudermilk taking on this pulling left guard with a gladiator technique (near foot, near shoulder) and stonewalls the puller, making the play in the backfield.— Derrick (@Steelers_DB) October 18, 2022
Couple really nice plays in run support from 92 Sunday, taking advantage of his opportunity. pic.twitter.com/AV4XuVaHCw
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards had another big game on Sunday, finishing with 14 total tackles and one pass defended in the Eagles’ Sunday night win over the Cowboys.
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): The Titans had a bye in Week 6.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played a season-high 38% of defensive snaps and notched two total tackles for the Dolphins in Week 6.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third-round pick saw playing on 79% of special teams snaps and finished with two total tackles in the Saints’ loss to the Bengals.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose started at cornerback and finished with seven solo tackles in the Commanders’ Thursday night win over the Bears.
Rachad Wildgoose is playing well enough to allow the #Commanders to trade William Jackson if they can find a taker. He's allowed one catch on three targeted passes over his two weeks playing in the slot now.#Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson had the best receiving game of his young career on Sunday, hauling in four of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles.
I asked Jake Ferguson who taught him how to euro step like that - he laughed and said, "Man, I blacked out after I caught that pass!" when he scored that touchdown on Sunday— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) October 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/i12xaiGr8i
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): Pryor was active for the first time this season, but played zero snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Colts.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): Henningsen saw action on 27% of defensive snaps and recorded his first career sack in the Broncos’ Monday night loss to the Chargers.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal was on the field for 27% of defensive snaps and notched two assisted tackles for the Chiefs in Week 6.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 80% of special teams snaps and had one assisted tackle in the Bears’ Thursday night loss to the Commanders.
Loading comments...