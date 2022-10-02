Wisconsin Football: Badgers Part Ways with Head Coach Paul Chryst

After a tough 2-3 start to the 2022 season Wisconsin football has decided to part way with Head Coach Paul Chryst in the midst of his 8th seasons at the helm. Atheltic Director Chris Mcintosh released a press release that he and Coach Chryst had a “heartfelt and authentic” conversation and that “now is the time for a change in leadership”. Full statement from Mcintosh below.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will take over as the interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Leonhard has been with the Badgers for seven seasons and has long been lauded as the next in line to take over at Wisconsin. Now, he will have his shot to earn the job long term. Leonhard also released a comment stating he appreciated Chris Mcintosh placing his trust in himself to lead the team.

Chryst finishes his run at Wisconsin with a .720 winning percentage overall, but things have had a decline since the 2020 season with him winning just 60% of the team's games since the start of the 2020 COVID abbreviated season. It appears Chryst was likely fired without cause which would mean Wisconsin would owe him just north of 16 million dollars for what remained on his current contract. There is expected to be a press conference with more details sometime Sunday evening. We’ll certainly have more coverage here at B5Q as further development comes out.