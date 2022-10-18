How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue in Week 8

After suffering a brutal overtime loss this past weekend the Wisconsin Badgers return home to Camp Randall to try and turn things around. They’ll square off with the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that the Badgers have had an incredible amount of success against in recent years as Wisconsin comes into this contest winners of 15 straight over the Boilermakers.

Clearly, Purdue will have some added advantage to try and snap that streak that dates back to 2003. The last time Purdue beat Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard almost played spoiler as the Badger safety returned a punt late to tie the game. Purdue would go on to win, but little did we know that would be the last time for the next decade and a half. The following year, Wisconsin got their streak started in a pretty special way...

Purdue will have the motivation to snap Wisconsin’s streak, but they’ll also be motivated by the possibility of winning the Big Ten West title which is very much within their grasp. Currently, Purdue is tied with Illinois atop the West division. Those two teams meet in Champaign in less than a month, so avoiding losses will be crucial for both to keep their hopes alive. Wisconsin may be out of the West race, but they’ll certainly want to extend their streak over Purdue and will be hungry to play a new role, that of a spoiler.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN, 2:30 PM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI

Weather: 66 degrees, clear, 12 MPH winds

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -2.5, Total of 52

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)