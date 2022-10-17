Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report against the Purdue Boilermakers

Fresh off another disappointing loss, this time to the Michigan State Spartans, the Badgers will look to rebound at home against the Purdue Boilermakers, who have started the season strong with a 5-2 record, including 3-1 in conference play.

Last week, the Badgers faced a slew of injuries, which forced them to trot out a depleted roster, leading to a 34-28 double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Spartans.

With more updated news, here is this week’s injury report and depth chart.

Injury report for the #Badgers ahead of their Week 8 matchup against Purdue. pic.twitter.com/pCvtAptwFa — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) October 17, 2022

Isaiah Mullens is the new addition, as the starting defensive lineman is now expected to miss his third straight game with a right leg injury.

In Mullens’s absence, the Badgers have relied on redshirt sophomore James Thompson Jr., but would certainly benefit from the former’s presence, especially in the run game.

Chez Mellusi and Hunter Wohler are expected to miss Saturday’s game as well, as head coach Jim Leonhard said last week that both players would likely be evaluated during the bye week.

Additionally, similar to last week, there will be several likely game-time decisions, such as right tackle Riley Mahlman, who has missed several consecutive weeks due to injury.

On the depth chart, there has been a shake-up at wide receiver, as both Markus Allen and Stephan Bracey announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Allen, a highly-touted four-star recruit, never could consistently establish himself as a threat in the Wisconsin receiving corps, and recently was overtaken by both Dean Engram and freshman Vinny Anthony Jr., leaving his immediate future in Wisconsin bleak.

Now, Engram has been elevated to the fourth receiver in the two-deep, while Anthony has presumably moved up along the ranks as well.

With tackle Logan Brown’s dismissal from the program last week, redshirt sophomore Dylan Barrett has entered the two-deep as the backup center, while versatile offensive lineman Trey Wedig is now listed as the backup right tackle to Mahlman.

Wedig has started the last three games at right tackle after replacing Brown in Week 4 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While Tyler Beach is currently listed as the starter at left guard, Tanor Bortolini has been playing in that position for the past two weeks, while Michael Furtney took over the reins at right guard.

Beach was seen as the jumbo tight end, which was Logan Brown’s role in Week 6, but it’s currently unclear whether that will continue.

With Jake Chaney out due to a head injury in Week 7, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner returned as the starters at linebacker for the Badgers, however; Tatum Grass rotated alongside Turner during the game.

With Chaney expected to return to the fold in Week 8, the linebacker rotations will be something to watch, although Njongmeta and Turner are currently listed as the starters.

Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!