Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 378: Another disappointing loss for Wisconsin Football + Transfer Portal Takeaways

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty of things to discuss, none of them good. To start, we talk about the multiple departures for Wisconsin football as three more Badgers head for the transfer portal since our last recording in the likes of Logan Brown, Markus Allen, and Stephan Bracey.

After that, we dive into the game itself which was once again a rough one for the Badgers as inconsistency continues to rear its ugly head. What do you make of the offensive play calling once again being poor? How do the Badgers clean up their defensive issues? How will Wisconsin bounce back as they square off against a strong Purdue team in Camp Randall? All that and more in this quick episode of B5P.