Wisconsin Football: Stephan Bracey enters transfer portal

It’s been a tough week for Wisconsin football as three players had hit the transfer portal coming into today in Deacon Hill, Logan Brown, and Markus Allen. Now, a fourth has hit the portal in junior wideout Stephan Bracey.

For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days if a coach is fired mid-season which is why you are seeing so many departures in this short window. Bracey is the most recent but is likely not the last that will enter during this open window. The wideout room is a bit thinner with two departures in 24 hours, but depth at that position is fine at this point in time.

Overall, Bracey’s departure is not one that is all that shocking given how the season has gone for him. To begin the season, Bracey was banged up and missed the New Mexico State game. Since then, he has not seen much of the field at wideout or on special teams which seemed to be where his niche role might be coming into the season. With others handling the kick and punt return duties Bracey likely didn’t have a clear path to playing time at Wisconsin.

Bracey was originally part of Wisconsin’s 2019 class and was rated as a 3-star player at the time of his commitment. Bracey was heavily recruited by a collection of MAC schools before opting for Wisconsin. Bracey is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan so a return closer to home at a possible MAC school would make plenty of sense for his future opportunities. We wish him the best of luck in the future!