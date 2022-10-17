Wisconsin Football: Wideout Markus Allen enters transfer portal

Last week, the Badgers had some players hit the transfer portal as quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to transfer and lineman Logan Brown also entered the portal after his dismissal from the team. On Sunday, Wisconsin was hit with another transfer as wideout Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the portal as well. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days if a coach is fired mid-season which is why you are seeing so many at this point in time.

Coming into the season it seemed that Allen was going to be a contributor to a young wideout core, but he has seen limited snaps and targets thus far. On the season, Allen has hauled in seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Allen seems to have plenty of talent to use but has been surpassed on the depth chart by the likes of Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis.

Allen was a former 4-star recruit at the time he committed to Wisconsin. Many thought Allen was a lock to go to Michigan, but he opted for the Badgers late in his recruitment. Allen was part of the 2021 class that ranked as the highest in school history. Now, Wisconsin is down four players from that class in Allen and Hill, along with Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts who were both dismissed from the team last Fall.

Allen is an Ohio native and should have plenty of suitors given his talent and three years of eligibility left. We wish Allen the best at his future home!