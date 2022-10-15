GAME NOTES: Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (OT)

Games Notes Provided by the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department
TEAM NOTES
- Today’s captains: senior NT Keeanu Benton, junior ILB Nick Herbig, junior QB Graham Mertz
- Wisconsin played its first overtime game since a 20-17 win over Minnesota on Dec. 19, 2020.
- The UW loss snaps a three-game win streak in overtime contests.
- The Badgers are now 9-7 all-time in overtime games.
- UW is now 24-31 all-time against Michigan State, including 8-17 in East Lansing.
- The loss snaps a two-game win streak against the Spartans.
- The Wisconsin defense allowed 99 yards rushing, holding its opponent under 100 for the 4th time in 7 games.
- Wisconsin established themselves offensively with a 11-play 63-yard scoring drive on its first possession, ending with a 1-yard Braelon Allen TD on 4th and goal. Wisconsin has now posted 10+ play, 60+ yard drives to begin the last two games. The Badgers have found the end zone on opening drives in 3 of the last 5 games.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Sophomore RB Braelon Allen ran for 123 yards on 29 carries and a pair of scores in the win.
- Allen’s 29 carries matched his career high. He also ran 29 times against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
- Allen moved his career rushing total to 2,025 yards, reaching the 2,000-yard mark in his 19th career game. Allen is the 5th-fastest Badger to reach that mark in program history.
FASTEST TO REACH 2,000 RUSHING YARDS
Player Games
1. Ron Dayne 1996 13
2. Jonathan Taylor 2018 15
3. PJ Hill 2007 17
4. Anthony Davis 2002 18
5. Braelon Allen 2022 19
- By finding the endzone two times in the win, Allen has multiple scores in 3 games this season, matching his total of multi-score games in 2021.
- Allen tallied runs of 20 and 34 yards, giving him 7 rushes of 20+ yards this season. Allen entered the game with 4 rushes for 30+ yards, which ranked T-3rd in the nation.
- Allen has now rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 of his last 16 games. Over that stretch, Allen has rushed for 1,976 yards and 19 TDs (123.5 ypg.) and is averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
- Allen is the first Wisconsin 100-yard rusher vs. Michigan State since Montee Ball ran for 137 yards in the 2011 Big Ten Championship.
- Allen also caught 3 passes for a career-high 33 yards. Allen recorded a pair of multi-catch games last season and has done so 3 times in 2022.
- QB Graham Mertz went 14-for-25, finishing with 123 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He moved into 7th place on the all-time completions list with 402. Next in the record books is Scott Tolzien who ranks 6th with 410 career completions.
- With 2 TD passes, Mertz now has 15 touchdown passes in 7 games this season, matching Russell Wilson (2011) as the fastest Badger QBs to the 15-TD mark in a single season.
- Mertz has thrown for multiple scores in 4 of 7 games this season.
- Junior WR Chimere Dike made 4 catches for 45 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first overtime.
- Sophomore WR Keontez Lewis matched his career-high with 2 catches for 14 and the game-tying touchdown with 2:04 remaining in regulation.
- Freshman WR Skyler Bell caught 3 passes for 33 yards. Bell has caught a pass in every game this season and has 3 games with 3+ catches.
- Bell also had a career-long 27-yard run.
- Junior OLB Nick Herbig recorded a key 3rd-down sack in the 4th quarter. Herbig now has 6.0 sacks this season, surpassing last season’s total. He has recorded QB takedowns in 4 of 7 games this season. Herbig entered the game tied for 2nd in the Big Ten and tied for 10th in the country in sacks.
- Herbig finished with 6 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss. He has recorded a TFL in all but one game this season and in 11 of his last 13 games, dating back to last season.
- Senior OLB C.J. Goetz notched his first sack of the season to end the Spartans’ opening drive. Goetz finished with 7 tackles.
- Senior S John Tochio recorded his 7th career interception on the final play of regulation. That marked his 3rd INT of the season, matching his career high. Torchio also posted 5 tackles.
- Junior ILB Tatum Grass made a career high 9 tackles in his 2nd career start. Grass also recorded 0.5 a TFL.
- Junior S Kamo’i Latu followed up his Big Ten Defensive POW honor from a week ago by totaling a career-high 13 tackles, including 1.0 TFL.
- Junior ILB Maema Njongmeta finished with a career-high 11 tackles.
- Senior P Andy Vujnovich punted 6 times for an average of 43.0 yards and a long of 64 yards. His 64-yard punt in the 3rd quarter was his longest of the season and the longest since a 68-yard boot against Northwestern on Nov. 13, 2021.
- Vujnovich now has 6 punts of 60+ yards during his career.
