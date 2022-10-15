QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin faulters in overtime

Sixty minutes of regulation was not enough to settle the match-up between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 conference) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 conference), as the Spartans prevailed, following two overtime periods, 34-28.

Wisconsin was able to match the Spartans, who opened overtime with a 25-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Jayden Reed, to Keon Coleman, with a 25-yard touchdown pass of their own, from Graham Mertz to Chimere Dike.

Wisconsin then started off the second overtime period with the ball and on first down, Braelon Allen fumbled, giving the Spartans the opportunity to win, with a score.

Following the turnover, Michigan State scored on a 27-yard pass from Payton Thorne, to Reed, to win the game.

Reed led all receivers with nine receptions for 117 yard and the game-winning score.

Wisconsin, who held a 14-7 lead in the contest at the half, punted on six consecutive posessions, following it’s second score, while allowing the Spartans to score 14 unanswered points in the second half, to take a 21-14 lead.

Wisconsin was then able to answer on its final drive of regulation, as Mertz capped off a 9-play, 52-yard drive, with a touchdown pass to Keontez Lewis, in the back corner of the endzone on fourth-and-goal, tying the game.

Allen, whose overtime turnover led to the Spartan victory, carried the ball 29 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, helping Wisconsin to its early lead.

Wisconsin, who somewhat controlled it’s destiny and had a chance to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game prior to the loss, will now need a lot of help, if it hopes to have a chance at a Big Ten West title.

The Badgers will return home next Saturday, to host Purdue.