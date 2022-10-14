Big Ten Weekend Preview: A great weekend is upon us in the Midwest!

This is finally a great weekend of Big Ten football. The past couple weeks it’s felt like games were either uninteresting or not relevant but we have a little of everything this weekend. Let’s dive in!

5. Maryland @ Indiana 2:30pm on ESPN 2

Maryland is favored by 11.5 points this weekend. 11.5!!!! Are we sure about this one? The answer is no but to me, this game is uninteresting regardless of the line. Neither of these teams are winning the east and they both are going to struggle with the teams that remain on their schedule. Pass on this one.

4. Nebraska @ Purdue 6:30pm on BTN

The Big Ten west primetime matchup everyone was asking for! How blessed are we? We get to watch a Nebraska meltdown OR see Purdue falter in a winnable game. Both of these boys programs still think they have a chance in the west which is even better! This one is perfect and I can’t wait. Purdue is favored by 13.5 and you should be watching with me.

3. Wisconsin @ Michigan State 3:00pm on FOX

Let’s see it one more time before we declare what Wisconsin can be down the stretch. We have all kinds of content on our site for this and that’s where I’ll direct you for now.

2. Minnesota @ Illinois 11:00am on BTN

Yes. The year is 2022 and this one finally matters. And if you care about the Big Ten West and the Badgers chances of winning it, this should be your 11am viewing plans. Illinois is ranked #24 and coming off a 9-6 win against Iowa last week. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a bye and a loss to Purdue. In an ideal world, Minnesota wins this game and loses every game left on their schedule. Illinois needs to lose twice and the Badgers need to win out to have a chance in the west. If there is one they may drop before they play Michigan in November, it’s this one. Illinois starting QB is injured and there is a good chance he does not play this week. Keep a close eye on this one.

1.Penn State @ Michigan 11:00am on FOX

This is the game of the weekend and a candidate for game of the year in the Big Ten east. In my opinion, neither of these teams is winning the East. Ohio State is just too good. But both of these teams could be candidates for New Years six bowls and any time there is a top 10 match up in the Big Ten, it’s going to be hard to argue against it being #1 in the weekend preview rankings.