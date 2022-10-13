Wisconsin Football: Former 5-star tackle Logan Brown hits transfer portal after dismissal from team

A week and a half ago Wisconsin football made the tough decision to fire Head Coach Paul Chryst, and today the Badgers are still feeling some fallout from that as another player has hit the transfer portal. For those unfamiliar, when a coach is fired mid-season the transfer portal opens for a 30-day window for players from that school which is why you are seeing multiple Badgers hit the portal now.

Last weekend we saw quarterback Deacon Hill enter the portal and Wednesday evening the next player decided to transfer in former five-star lineman Logan Brown.

Brown has been a part of the Wisconsin football program for four seasons but it seems he felt it was time for a change. Tackle Riley Mahlman seems to have beaten Brown out for a starting job, and backup tackle Nolan Rucci seems to be progressing to be a potential starter at a tackle spot sooner rather than later. Given the talent in the room from recent classes, there was always likely going to be an odd man out, but I can’t think many suspected that to be Brown.

Brown was a very highly recruited player for Wisconsin and currently sits third in terms of all-time recruits for the Badgers. He had an offer from nearly every top school in the Big Ten like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State to go along with his offer from Wisconsin. Given his Michigan ties, it will be interesting to see where Brown ends up. Michigan State wouldn’t surprise me at all considering the ties with the recruiting staff and the proximity to home.

Update: Head Coach Jim Leonhard said that Bown was dismissed from the team due to an internal incident. According to Leonhard. in a report from Raul Vazquez of Badger Blitz, the dismissal was not a choice on Brown’s part, and he was dismissed from the program.