Badgers in the NFL: Week 5

- Russell Wilson, QB (Broncos): Wilson’s shaky start to the season continued on Thursday night with a mistaken-riddled performance in the Broncos’ loss to the Colts. The former Super Bowl champion completed only 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions in a sloppy game by both teams. You have to think Wilson will turn it around at some point this year, but it has not been a smooth start to his first season in Denver.
Last night, Russell Wilson went 0-6 on pass attempts to the end zone, including an interception.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2022
He is now 2-18 on pass attempts to the end zone this season. That 11% completion rate is the worst in the NFL (min. 10 attempts). pic.twitter.com/1cPuW2rB4I
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor was inactive for the Colts’ Thursday night game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4. The injury is not expected to be serious and Taylor has a chance to return to action this weekend.
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): In his first game without injured starter Javonte Williams, Gordon rushed for 54 yards on 15 carries and hauled in all three of his targets for 49 receiving yards. More importantly, though, the eight-year veteran did not fumble in the Broncos’ Thursday night loss to the Colts.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Texans): Ogunbowale saw playing time on 76% of special teams snaps and had two solo tackles in the Texans’ win over the Jaguars.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cardinals): With starting running back James Conner dealing with a rib injury, the Cardinals signed Clement to their practice squad on Tuesday.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): The seven-year veteran logged 17 total snaps (two offensive, 15 special teams) and hauled in his lone target for one receiving yard in the Steelers’ loss to the Bills.
- Alec Ingold, FB (Dolphins): Ingold played 33% of offensive snaps and had no touches for the Dolphins on Sunday.
- Quintez Cephus, WR (Lions): Cephus injured his foot in last week’s game and was placed on injured reserve by the Lions on Saturday.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): The six-year veteran started at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the Saints in Week 5.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and was on the field for all 65 offensive snaps in the Rams’ loss to the Cowboys.
Rams RT Rob Havenstein said the offensive line had a closed-door, players-only meeting this morning. He started off the meeting.— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 10, 2022
"Our mindset the last couple of games hasn’t been right. And that’s something we are going to address at practice."
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Ravens’ Sunday night win over the Bengals.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played 53 offensive snaps before leaving the game with a concussion. This was Edwards’ second concussion this season, after he was forced to miss Week 4 while still in concussion protocol. The four-year veteran was placed on injured reserve by the Rams on Tuesday.
On a real-life, real stakes note I am hoping David Edwards is OK. He had a concussion and missed Week 4, then cleared protocol and then suffered another concussion on Sunday. Injured reserve means he will be out four games at minimum.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 11, 2022
- Cole Van Lanen OG (Jaguars): After missing last week due to a hamstring injury, Van Lanen returned to action and played two special teams snaps in the Jaguars’ loss to the Texans.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played all 55 offensive snaps for the Cowboys in Week 5.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter logged just four special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets.
- J.J. Watt, DE (Cardinals): The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year saw action on 75% of defensive snaps and finished with half a sack and two quarterback hits in the Cardinals’ loss to the Eagles.
Leaving JJ Watt unblocked on 3rd down is certainly a decision you could make… pic.twitter.com/VJ71Gqgz5l— Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) October 9, 2022
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE (Steelers): Loudermilk was inactive for the Steelers’ Week 5 game against the Bills.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards started at inside linebacker, played 96% of defensive snaps and had eight total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ win on Sunday. The four-year pro is having a career year for the undefeated Eagles this season.
TJ Edwards is a legit stud with realistic All-Pro potential this year. With the Penny front, you need a sideline-to-sideline scraper to play that LB role. The interior is trying to build a dam, force run angles horizontally, and let the pursuit get there without sacrificing yards pic.twitter.com/gzZ7KuKANv— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 10, 2022
- Joe Schobert, LB (Titans): Schobert logged 18 total snaps (ten defensive, eight special teams) in his second game with the Titans on Sunday.
For the second consecutive week former #Badgers linebacker Joe Schobert is being elevated to the gameday roster by the Titans. He has one more elevation remaining before being subject to waivers.— Dave Heller (@dave_heller) October 8, 2022
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel was on the field for a season-high 32% of defensive snaps and notched two solo tackles in the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): The former third-round pick played 85% of special teams snaps in the Saints’ win over the Seahawks.
- Rachad Wildgoose CB (Commanders): Wildgoose played 52% of defensive snaps, mostly at nickelback, and finished with two assisted tackles and a pass breakup for the Commanders in Week 5.
Rachad Wildgoose did a nice job when BSJ bumped outside replacing William Jackson:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 10, 2022
19 snaps in coverage
Targeted once, incomplete
Broke up the pass attempt
Only Curl, Toohill graded better
Rookies
- Jake Ferguson, TE (Cowboys): Ferguson was on the field for 64% of offensive snaps but was not targeted in the Cowboys’ win over the Rams.
- Kendric Pryor, WR (Jaguars): For the fifth straight week, Pryor was inactive for the Jaguars on Sunday.
- Matt Henningsen, DE (Broncos): The sixth-round pick logged 21 total snaps (16 defensive, five special teams) and had two assisted tackles for the Broncos in Week 5.
- Leo Chenal, LB (Chiefs): Chenal saw action on a season-high 38% of defensive snaps and notched three total tackles in the Chiefs’ Monday night win.
- Jack Sanborn, LB (Bears): Sanborn played 61% of special teams snaps in the Bears’ loss to the Vikings.
