Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road again this weekend as they head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. It’s been a while since these two teams met with the last contest coming in 2019 where the Badgers won 38-0 in Madison. In fact, these two teams have played just twice in the last decade with the other game coming in 2016 where the Badgers won 30-6 in East Lansing. This will be the last time these two teams play until 2025 barring any changes to the schedule in the “new Big Ten” when USC and UCLA come aboard.

Both teams came into this season with high expectations, and both have failed to meet those thus far. However, Michigan State is struggling mightily as they come in having lost four straight contests to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland, and Ohio State. It’s been a brutal stretch for the Spartans and things don’t get easier with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois on deck.

The Spartan's biggest issue has been on the defensive side of the ball, especially against the pass. This is something that plagued them in 2021 as the Spartans ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per game, and this year things have continued that way as the Spartans rank 122nd in the nation in that category.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is coming off the best performance of his career last Saturday in a game where he set career highs for passing yards in a game and tied his career high in touchdowns per game. If Mertz and the passing game can execute in the same manner they did last week they should have a clear opportunity to put up points on Michigan State here. Let’s hope Wisconsin wideouts are running as wild as Lee Evans did years ago....

How to watch/listen

TV: Fox, 3 PM CT

Streaming: SlingTV, Fox Sports App, Hulu TV + Live, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Directv Stream

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Spartan Stadium East Lansing, Michigan

Weather: 53 degrees, sunny

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -7.5, Total of 49.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)