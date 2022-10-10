No one asked us so technically this is an invalid poll. (Editors note: this is true, all polls are invalid unless B5Q is represented. The B5Q poll has Wisconsin #1 so this is skewed and slanderous to Greg Gard and Co.)

The first preseason Big Ten poll of the basketball season is here. The poll was put together by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic with 28 media members participating. Clearly, a 29th should have been asked.

Indiana checked in as #1 coming off a 21-14 record in 2021 and a conference record of just 9-11. They return senior All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and a handful of other veterans. They also added guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who was named the unofficial preseason Big Ten Freshman of the year in the same poll.

Wisconsin found itself in a familiar position at #9 heading into 2022. For the second straight year, the Badgers will have to prove the media wrong. Last year they were picked to finish 10th by this same poll and went on to win the Big Ten regular-season title.

Full poll results here:

1.Indiana (19)

2. Illinois (6)

3 .Michigan (1)

4. Michigan State

5. Purdue (1)

6. Ohio State

7. Iowa (1)

8. Rutgers

9. Wisconsin

10. Maryland

11. Penn State

12. Minnesota

13. Northwestern

14. Nebraska