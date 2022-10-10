College Football Week 7 Rankings from AP and Coaches Polls

Another week of rankings is here.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State once again remain in the top 10 this week. New to the AP top 25 is Illinois which checks in at #24 for the first time this year. The Illini defeated Iowa in a 9-6 barn burner on Saturday night. It was a game that could not represent the Big Ten West in any better light. Additionally, Minnesota, Maryland, and Purdue also received votes this week.

Some other notable changes include Georgia moving back into the #1 spot after Alabama was taken to the wire against Texas A&M. Tennessee Moved up to #6 after rocking LSU and will take on the Crimson Tide this weekend in Knoxville.

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped from #12 to #23 after losing to South Carolina. UCLA is up to #11 from #18 after beating Utah. Lastly, TCU moved up to #13 and Kansas stayed put at #19 after their close game.

Full Rankings Here:

AP Poll

1-Georgia

2-Ohio State

3-Alabama

4-Clemson

5-Michigan

6-Tennessee

7-USC

8-Oklahoma State

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn State

11-UCLA

12-Oregon

13-TCU

14-Wake

15-NC State

16-Mississippi State

17-Kansas State

18-Syracuse

19-Kansas

20-Utah

21-Cincinnati

22-Texas

23-Kentucky

24-Illinois

25-James Madison

Coaches Poll:

1-Alabama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Oklahoma State

8-Tennessee

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn State

11-Oregon

12-UCLA

13-NC State

14-Wake Forest

15-TCU

16-Kansas State

17-Mississippi State

18-Syracuse

19-Utah

20-Kansas

21-Cincinnati

22-Kentucky

23-Baylor

24-Texas

25-North Carolina