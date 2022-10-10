College Football Week 7 Rankings from AP and Coaches Polls

Another week of rankings is here.
Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State once again remain in the top 10 this week. New to the AP top 25 is Illinois which checks in at #24 for the first time this year. The Illini defeated Iowa in a 9-6 barn burner on Saturday night. It was a game that could not represent the Big Ten West in any better light. Additionally, Minnesota, Maryland, and Purdue also received votes this week.
Some other notable changes include Georgia moving back into the #1 spot after Alabama was taken to the wire against Texas A&M. Tennessee Moved up to #6 after rocking LSU and will take on the Crimson Tide this weekend in Knoxville.
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped from #12 to #23 after losing to South Carolina. UCLA is up to #11 from #18 after beating Utah. Lastly, TCU moved up to #13 and Kansas stayed put at #19 after their close game.
Full Rankings Here:
AP Poll
1-Georgia
2-Ohio State
3-Alabama
4-Clemson
5-Michigan
6-Tennessee
7-USC
9-Ole Miss
10-Penn State
11-UCLA
12-Oregon
13-TCU
14-Wake
15-NC State
17-Kansas State
18-Syracuse
19-Kansas
20-Utah
21-Cincinnati
22-Texas
23-Kentucky
24-Illinois
25-James Madison
Coaches Poll:
1-Alabama
2-Georgia
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Oklahoma State
8-Tennessee
9-Ole Miss
10-Penn State
11-Oregon
12-UCLA
13-NC State
14-Wake Forest
15-TCU
16-Kansas State
17-Mississippi State
18-Syracuse
19-Utah
20-Kansas
21-Cincinnati
22-Kentucky
23-Baylor
24-Texas
25-North Carolina
