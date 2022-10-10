Wisconsin Football: Depth chart and injury report against the Michigan State Spartans

The Wisconsin Badgers revealed their weekly depth chart and injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

Their 42-7 thrashing of the Northwestern Wildcats didn’t come without bad news, as running back Chez Mellusi suffered a wrist injury, which interim head Jim Leonhard confirmed would rule him against Michigan State.

Here’s the remainder of the injury report:

#Badgers preliminary injury report vs Michigan State:



As expected, RB Chez Mellusi is now on the list after undergoing wrist surgery. pic.twitter.com/rr1YsqJjmZ — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) October 10, 2022

Safety Hunter Wohler is still expected to be out, with Leonhard stating that the team will evaluate both him and Mellusi during the bye week(Week 9).

In other news, Hayden Rucci has officially been ruled out this week as well, leaving Jack Eschenbach and redshirt sophomore Cole Dakovich as the top two tight ends on the depth chart.

On the defensive side, Alexander Smith was active for the first time last weekend but didn’t have a role defensively, as Jay Shaw and Ricardo Hallman managed the boundary in the secondary.

If he returns and is capable of making an impact, Smith could bolster one of the weaker units of the defense.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens missed last weekend’s game with a leg injury, while defensive tackle Keeanu Benton departed midway after sustaining an injury of his own.

However, neither is listed on the injury report this week, which is good news for the Badgers.

Looking at the depth chart, running back Isaac Guerendo is now the backup to Braelon Allen with Mellusi out with an injury.

Additionally, the Badgers are keeping the same offensive line on the depth chart as last week: Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Joe Tippmann, Tanor Bortolini, and Riley Mahlman.

However, the Badgers trotted out a different starting five on Saturday, as Tyler Beach was reportedly limited, moving Bortolini to left guard and having Michael Furtney resume his duties at right guard.

The offensive line clicked for the first time in two weeks, albeit against a worse opponent, so will Bobby Engram stick with last week’s starting five or not? The situation is definitely one to monitor.

Defensively, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner are still listed as the starters at inside linebacker, but backups Jake Chaney and Tatum Grass earned the start last weekend.

The former duo certainly has untapped potential but has arguably been underwhelmed thus far. Will Leonhard stick with his starters or instill a change as the Badgers attempt to go over .500 for the first time this season?

Stay tuned for next week’s depth chart and injury report!