Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers escape College Park with a one-point win

Following a pair of crucial conference wins over Purdue and Iowa, the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (13-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) were back on the road Sunday evening for a road tilt against the Maryland Terrapins.

In the end, the Badgers were able to escape College Park, Md. with another important Big Ten road win.

Exhale.#Badgers hold on for a 70-69 road win over Maryland. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 10, 2022

In the first few minutes of the game, Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl would combine for 11 quick points to give the Badgers a nine-point advantage at the first media timeout. Maryland would turn to a zone defense, but Tyler Wahl would continue to make plays inside for Wisconsin. By the next media timeout, the Badgers would have an 18-6 lead as Maryland struggled to generate much against the UW defense.

Wisconsin would go on a scoring run over the next couple of minutes thanks to some impressive defense, to balloon their lead to 19 points by the 7:24 mark in the first half. Everything was working for the Badgers at that point, as the team was shooting 65% while holding Maryland to only 26% shooting on the other end.

Maryland would turn things around though shortly thereafter. The Terrapins put together a 15-0 run over the next five minutes to tighten the score to 29-23 with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

An easy dunk by Johnny Davis would end the scoring struggles right after the timeout, but the damage was done. Wisconsin would take only a seven-point lead into halftime, despite being up by as many as 21 points with just over eight minutes left in the first half.

33-26 Wisconsin at halftime.



Johnny Davis with 11 pts and 7 rebounds.



UW still shooting 50% for the game so far. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 10, 2022

Maryland would come out of the intermission hot. The Terrapins would grab their first lead of the game by the initial media timeout, as the Badgers would continue to miss the majority of their shots. By the 11:36 mark, Maryland would hold a three-point edge with Wahl on the bench with three fouls.

Wahl would return from his brief stint on the sidelines in a dramatic fashion though, as the junior forward carried the team over the next few minutes on the offensive end. Steven Crowl would also get in on the action with a huge three-pointer just before the final media timeout to give Wisconsin a 60-57 lead with 4:02 left in the game.

The big man knocks it down!



Steven Crowl hits a 3 for @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/j6LKpjOpmL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2022

The two teams would come out of the timeout by exchanging buckets, but over the final minutes of the game, the Badgers were able to narrowly close the game out on the free-throw line for a one-point win.

Notable stat lines:

Tyler Wahl —> 21 points (8-of-12 from the floor), five rebounds, two assists

Johnny Davis —> 19 points (7-of-19 from the floor), seven rebounds

Steven Crowl —> nine points (3-of-4 from the floor), eight rebounds

Eric Ayala (Maryland) —> 19 points (6-of-16 from the floor), five rebounds

Up next: The Badgers will be back at the Kohl Center on Thursday night for a top-25 clash with Ohio State. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. CT and it will be aired on ESPN2.