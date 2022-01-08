Wisconsin wrestling: No. 12 UW rallies to beat No. 12 Northwestern on Friday night

Following along on Twitter during a wrestling dual is actually pretty exciting! Maybe it’s because a lot of wrestling is still pretty new to me or maybe it’s because the updates are pretty rapid fire and there is always a new bout starting, but whatever it is I like to check in on @BadgerWrestling during duals.

On Friday night, the No. 12 Northwestern Wildcats came to the UW Field House and, at the beginning of the evening, were giving the No. 12 (yes, they are tied at No. 12) Wisconsin Badgers the business. After the first three bouts, the Badgers found themselves down 9-0 with Eric Barnett (125) and Joe Zargo (141) being upset by their Wildcat counterparts.

Austin Gomez got Wisconsin on the board first with a decision over No. 4 Yahya Thomas at 149. Gomez is now 8-1 on the year and is looking better than ever after not competing for the past two seasons.

Public Service Announcement from @agomez_149:



"I'm Back" @BadgerWrestling takes down Northwestern 19-15 in their Big Ten opener #Badgers pic.twitter.com/YuIU583qnr — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 8, 2022

This probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the team closely this season, but freshman Dean Hamiti really got the Badgers rolling with his major decision win Erich Byelick at 165, which set off a streak of four straight bouts won by UW. Hamiti is now 12-0 on the season and has been a revelation for Chris Bono’s squad.

165: Start of P3 and Hamiti gets a quick takedown for 8-0 lead!



Coaches are yelling "Light him up!" — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 8, 2022

Grad transfer Andrew McNally, Chris Weiler and freshman Braxton Amos all picked up big wins after Hamiti with Weiler earning a major decision and Amos a tech fall. Amos notched seven takedowns and six near-fall points against his opponent. McNally’s win was No. 100 for him on his career.

The Badgers turn around on Sunday and will wrestle No. 16 Rutgers at noon at the UW Field House. Fans can come early for an exciting youth dual meet at 10 a.m. featuring Team BonoBilt vs. Team Mobbin, all-star youth and middle school wrestlers.

RESULTS (courtesy UW Athletics)

No. 12 Wisconsin 19, No. 12 Northwestern 15 (Madison, Wis.)



125: No. 17 Michael DeAugustino (NW) over No. 4 Eric Barnett (WIS) (Dec 9-5) 0-3

133: No. 9 Chris Cannon (NW) over No. 33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) (Dec 4-0) 0-6

141: Frankie Tal Shahar (NW) over No. 24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) (Dec 5-4) 0-9

149: No. 11 Austin Gomez (WIS) over No. 4 Yahya Thomas (NW) (Dec 8-6) 3-9

157: No. 2 Ryan Deakin (NW) over No. 33 Garrett Model (WIS) (Dec 8-3) 3-12

165: No. 8 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Erich Byelick (NW) (MD 13-1) 7-12

174: No. 17 Andrew McNally (WIS) over No. 28 Troy Fisher (NW) (Dec 3-1) 10-12

184: No. 33 Christopher Weiler (WIS) over Jon Halvorsen (NW) (MD 8-0) 14-12

197: No. 24 Braxton Amos (WIS) over Brendan Devine (NW) (TF 20-5 3:45) 19-12

285: No. 14 Lucas Davison (NW) over No. 5 Trent Hillger (WIS) (Dec 4-3) 19-15

All rankings are Intermat for Jan. 5, 2022. Wisconsin and Northwestern were tied at No. 12 in tournament rankings.