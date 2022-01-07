Wisconsin football recruiting: UW offers former Central Michigan S Devonni Reed

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

New offer

S Devonni Reed (Detroit, Mich.), a transfer from Central Michigan, announced that he has received an offer from Wisconsin earlier this week. He also has offers from South Carolina, Texas, Mizzou, Colorado, Louisville, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others, according to his Twitter account.

Coming out of Belleville (Mich.) High School in 2017, Reed was a low 3-star prospect ranked No. 1,666 and No. 129 safety in the nation by the 247 Composite. He had offers from Minnesota and half of the MAC. Reed stands at 6-foot and weighs 195 pounds and is coming off the best season of his career.

After redshirting in 2017, Reed has started the past four years for the Chippewas and put up some impressive numbers. This past year he had 74 tackles, 3.5 TFL, one sack, two picks, eight passes defended and one fumble recovery and was named to the All-MAC Second Team (he was All-MAC Third Team in 2020).

The hard-hitting safety has one year of eligibility remaining and would definitely be coming to Madison as a guy who could start, and not just as a guy to fill out the depth chart. For his career, Reed has racked up 287 total tackles, 8.5 for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 14 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Wisconsin, especially next season, can always use more depth in the secondary and adding a proven player to a young group of safeties could be extremely useful. We’ll keep you posted on if Reed plans to visit Madison.