B5Q Blogopean Union: what else can we say about Johnny Davis?

Plus: a huge weekend for the wrestling team is coming up; Corson Ceulemans is Rookie of the Month; and Joe Thomas’ kids are good cleaners.

By Drew Hamm
Iowa v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • The wrestling squad has 10 dudes ranked now. They also have a huge weekend of grappling at the Field House as they host No. 12 Northwestern on Friday night and No. 16 Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. We (well, not me, but people who know about wrestling) should have a pretty good idea of where the Badgers are in the Big Ten come Sunday evening.
  • Wisconsin men’s hockey freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans put up seven points in four games to take over the team scoring lead and earned Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Rookie of the Month for December.
  • Speaking of the men’s hockey team, their series this weekend with Ohio State is back on, just pushed back a day. If you had tickets for the game on Friday it looks like you’ll just be able to use them for the game on Sunday.
  • Joe Rudolph has an incredibly mature view on leaving Wisconsin, his alma mater, for Virginia Tech. We may have spoken ill of him as a coach in recent years, but he appears to be pretty unimpeachable as a man.
  • This was about as good as we could expect for the Badgers playing Indiana. They got blown out, but not so bad that everyone was talking about it. That’s the sweet spot, baby.
  • Johnny Davis is a joy to watch play basketball.
  • I can’t remember if we already mentioned this in a different post, and I will NOT go back and check, but Dana Rettke keeps winning awards. She is now eligible to win the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup, which is awarded at the end of July.
  • As a father of two young children myself, I felt this post deep in my soul.

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Illinois 76 - Minnesota 53
Michigan 67 - Rutgers 75
No. 13 Ohio State 51 - Indiana 67
Maryland 64 - Illinois 76

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday nights

Penn State 78 - No. 10 Maryland 106
Minnesota 62 - Rutgers 49
Illinois 69 - Ohio State 90
Northwestern 77 - No. 22 Iowa 69

