B5Q Blogopean Union: what else can we say about Johnny Davis?

This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed.
- The wrestling squad has 10 dudes ranked now. They also have a huge weekend of grappling at the Field House as they host No. 12 Northwestern on Friday night and No. 16 Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. We (well, not me, but people who know about wrestling) should have a pretty good idea of where the Badgers are in the Big Ten come Sunday evening.
InterMat rankings are out and we have TEN Badgers ranked this week — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 6, 2022
Lots of guys moving
Wisconsin is ranked No.12 for tournament play and No.16 for duals pic.twitter.com/GKxhrX9w2p
- Wisconsin men’s hockey freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans put up seven points in four games to take over the team scoring lead and earned Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Rookie of the Month for December.
The nation's top rookie in December? @Corson_4— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 5, 2022
So says the Hockey Commissioners' Association
https://t.co/1ykC5jKoD4 pic.twitter.com/Z6dwsPmNVn
- Speaking of the men’s hockey team, their series this weekend with Ohio State is back on, just pushed back a day. If you had tickets for the game on Friday it looks like you’ll just be able to use them for the game on Sunday.
ICYMI - We're back on this weekend, with an adjustment— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 6, 2022
Saturday at 6 p.m. (Saturday tix)
Sunday at 3 p.m. (Friday tix) pic.twitter.com/kN7bxQkxua
- Joe Rudolph has an incredibly mature view on leaving Wisconsin, his alma mater, for Virginia Tech. We may have spoken ill of him as a coach in recent years, but he appears to be pretty unimpeachable as a man.
Thank you for everything, Rudy.— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 5, 2022
“Change is kind of inevitable. Although sometimes it’s really difficult, sometimes it’s simply the right choice.”https://t.co/aWPTcQPFI0
- This was about as good as we could expect for the Badgers playing Indiana. They got blown out, but not so bad that everyone was talking about it. That’s the sweet spot, baby.
#Badgers fall to No. 6 Indiana behind a team-high 15 points from @Julpospisilova pic.twitter.com/Y41161NHe9— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 6, 2022
- Johnny Davis is a joy to watch play basketball.
@JohnnyDavis does it again— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 7, 2022
Is the @BadgerMBB star your frontrunner for this season's Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/IpLUCtlKaP
- I can’t remember if we already mentioned this in a different post, and I will NOT go back and check, but Dana Rettke keeps winning awards. She is now eligible to win the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup, which is awarded at the end of July.
Oh, another day, another award for Dana.— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 4, 2022
Congratulations, @dana_rettke on being named the Honda Sport Award winner for volleyball!
: https://t.co/asz6WWofFT pic.twitter.com/kWgRgb9OtM
- As a father of two young children myself, I felt this post deep in my soul.
That’s the most my kids have cleaned in their lives pic.twitter.com/jotJfmdMoD— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 6, 2022
- The men’s hoops team travels to Maryland, who has now dropped two in a row, on Sunday.
- Tom Izzo gets a verbal commitment from a 2023 4-star PG.
- Is Nebraska men’s basketball getting better?
- What is the next step for Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm?
- Northwestern’s Veronica Burton is so good. She’s going to get a quadruple-double one of these days.
- There are some Ohio State fans out there who think that the Bucks would’ve beaten Georgia in the CFP. They are wrong.
- Michigan’s men’s basketball is...kind of a disaster this year. What needs to change?
- Recap from our pals at BHGP after Thursday night’s game.
Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday nights
Illinois 76 - Minnesota 53
Michigan 67 - Rutgers 75
No. 13 Ohio State 51 - Indiana 67
Maryland 64 - Illinois 76
Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday nights
Penn State 78 - No. 10 Maryland 106
Minnesota 62 - Rutgers 49
Illinois 69 - Ohio State 90
Northwestern 77 - No. 22 Iowa 69
