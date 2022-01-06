Badgers in the NFL: Week 17

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson had his best performance since Week 1, throwing for 236 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks’ win over the Lions on Sunday.
No QB in NFL history has won more than @DangeRussWilson in their first 10 seasons.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2022
He joins Peyton Manning with 112 wins. pic.twitter.com/5XEEauSPk8
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): It was just another day at the office for Taylor, who rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the Colts’ loss to the Raiders. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (18) heading into the final week of the regular season.
Nobody creates big plays like Jonathan Taylor pic.twitter.com/YSXaVnOlDR— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 5, 2022
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran rushed for 43 yards on ten carries and added three catches for 29 receiving yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Chargers.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement played 69% of special teams snaps and returned three kickoffs for 58 total return yards in the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): With starter James Robinson out for the year, Ogunbowale got the start at running back for the Jaguars on Sunday and finished with 36 rushing yards on nine carries. The former walk-on also caught two passes for 32 receiving yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt saw action on 74% of special teams snaps and notched three total tackles in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the Browns. He also logged five offensive snaps and had one rushing yard on his lone carry of the game.
Don’t think we don’t see this dominant special teams performance @DerekWatt34— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 4, 2022
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk remained on the Saints’ reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and was inactive for their game against the Panthers.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein got the start at right tackle and played all 58 offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 17.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): The ten-year veteran started at right guard and played every offensive snap for the Ravens on Sunday.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Rams’ win over the Ravens.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter started at center and played all 62 offensive snaps for the Dolphins in Week 17.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): The former fourth-round pick started at center and played every offensive snap in the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson logged five special teams snaps but didn’t have a punt return for the Panthers in Week 17.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt had a monster performance in Monday night’s game against the Browns. The Defensive Player of the Year front-runner recorded four sacks to come within one sack of tying Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5. He also added five total tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended in the Steelers’ win.
TJ Watt Monday night against the Browns.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 4, 2022
5 solo tackles
5 QB hits
4 sacks
3 TFL
2 PDs
21.5 sacks this season. That should cement his Defensive Player of the Year Award. At least, it better. #Steelers
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert saw action on 87% of defensive snaps and finished with ten total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Steelers’ win over the Browns.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): The third-year pro played 97% of defensive snaps and had four total tackles for the Dolphins on Sunday.
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards continued his breakout season by playing 98% of defensive snaps and notching 13 total tackles in the Eagles’ win over Washington.
Linebackers with 45+ solo tackles and less than 4 missed tackles since Week 9:— Matt Lucci (@mattlucci12) January 3, 2022
De’Vondre Campbell, GB
Roquan Smith, CHI
TJ Edwards, PHI#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NK78vmeALH
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun was on the field for 78% of special teams snaps but recorded no tackles for the Saints in Week 17.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): Biegel was a healthy scratch and did not play in the Dolphins’ game against the Titans on Sunday.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk played a season-high 63% of defensive snaps and notched two assisted tackles for the Steelers on Monday night.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose played 19% of special teams snaps in the Jets’ loss to the Buccaneers.
