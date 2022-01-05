B5Q Blogopean Union: enjoy Johnny Davis in cardinal and white while you can, people

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Can’t wait to see where Johnny Davis goes in the NBA Draft. For those who aren’t weirdos that care about the NBA Draft, Mike Schmitz is a pretty big deal talent evaluator so it’s cool that he’s talking to Davis.

Got to sit down with one of the NCAA’s biggest stars less than 24 hours after knocking off Purdue while exploding for 37 PTS & 14 REBS. Had a blast breaking down tape with Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis. One of the most complete players in the draft. Two-way guard who impacts winning. pic.twitter.com/qGr0GJZkqo — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) January 5, 2022

Freshman wrestler Dean Hamiti is really performing well this season and he was rewarded for his tournament win at the Illinois Matmen Open this past week.

Our very own Dean Hamiti earns co-wrestler of the week by @FancoWrestling



Hamiti recorded one pin, two tech falls and one major decision that led to his tournament win at 165 pounds pic.twitter.com/9TSJz64qtH — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 5, 2022

Wisconsin defenseman Corson Ceulemans was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week after scoring three points and helping the Badgers win the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee.

He's been getting better and better



Kwik Trip @HolidayFaceoff Best Defenseman @Corson_4 is B1G Second Star of the Week



Took over the team scoring lead after three-point tourney pic.twitter.com/uaIWdE67YS — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 4, 2022

Also, the men’s hockey series against Ohio State this weekend has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Badgers program.

Our games this weekend against @OhioStateMHKY have been postponedhttps://t.co/7DjO9HTsO9 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 4, 2022

Speaking of excellent Wisconsin defenders, Nicole LaMantia was named WCHA Defender of the Month for December. She had five assists and 15 blocked shots last month.

Another for @nicolelamantiaa!



The #Badgers defender was named the @WCHA_WHockey Defender of the Month for December after a five-point showing!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Wnb2RPuWld — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 4, 2022

I am hopefully going to have time later today (Wednesday) to write about Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray ahead of Thursday’s Big Ten clash, but it is crazy that the Wisconsin/Iowa game is going to feature the NATION’S two leading scorers.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray (24.5 ppg) and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (22.3 ppg) rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the NCAA in scoring.



Thursday could be the first 1-2 scoring match-up in Kohl Center history.



Let’s pack the place! — Patrick Herb (@PatrickHerb) January 4, 2022

Dana Rettke signed a pro contract with Vero Volley Monza in Italy. Can’t wait to follow her pro career too.

Finally stopped crying, and then Dana goes and signs a pro contract. PROUD TEARS POURING!



Congratulations, @dana_rettke! We can't wait to follow your pro career in Italia



Turning in your red, for the rosablù pic.twitter.com/fh9KP5qygD — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 4, 2022

The women’s hoops team has a huge upset opportunity on Wednesday night as No. 6 Indiana comes to town. The Hoosiers just beat Maryland, the preseason Big Ten favorite, and are clicking on all cylinders. This could get ugly.

Who's Excited? We are back on the court tomorrow night!



⏰ 6:30pm

vs. #6 Indiana

Kohl Center

️ https://t.co/5qpgZSumQv



See you there! pic.twitter.com/C5u63merQo — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 4, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Tuesday night

Illinois 76 - Minnesota 53

Michigan 67 - Rutgers 75

Women’s basketball results from Tuesday night

No. 8 Michigan 58 - Nebraska 79