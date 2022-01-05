 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: enjoy Johnny Davis in cardinal and white while you can, people

New, 1 comment

Plus: Dean Hamiti wins wrestler of the week; Nicole LaMantia wins defender of the month; and Dana Rettke is heading to Italy!

By Drew Hamm
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Championship
Nicole LaMantia was the WCHA’s best defender in December.
Photo by Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Can’t wait to see where Johnny Davis goes in the NBA Draft. For those who aren’t weirdos that care about the NBA Draft, Mike Schmitz is a pretty big deal talent evaluator so it’s cool that he’s talking to Davis.
  • Freshman wrestler Dean Hamiti is really performing well this season and he was rewarded for his tournament win at the Illinois Matmen Open this past week.
  • Wisconsin defenseman Corson Ceulemans was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week after scoring three points and helping the Badgers win the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee.
  • Also, the men’s hockey series against Ohio State this weekend has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Badgers program.
  • Speaking of excellent Wisconsin defenders, Nicole LaMantia was named WCHA Defender of the Month for December. She had five assists and 15 blocked shots last month.
  • I am hopefully going to have time later today (Wednesday) to write about Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray ahead of Thursday’s Big Ten clash, but it is crazy that the Wisconsin/Iowa game is going to feature the NATION’S two leading scorers.
  • Dana Rettke signed a pro contract with Vero Volley Monza in Italy. Can’t wait to follow her pro career too.
  • The women’s hoops team has a huge upset opportunity on Wednesday night as No. 6 Indiana comes to town. The Hoosiers just beat Maryland, the preseason Big Ten favorite, and are clicking on all cylinders. This could get ugly.

Men’s basketball results from Tuesday night

Illinois 76 - Minnesota 53
Michigan 67 - Rutgers 75

Women’s basketball results from Tuesday night

No. 8 Michigan 58 - Nebraska 79

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...