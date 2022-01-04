Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 320: Badgers upset Purdue + What does Joe Rudolph's departure mean for Wisconsin?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a ton to get to on both the basketball and football fronts. To start, we talk about the Badger's upset win over the 3rd ranked Purdue Boilermakers. In our conversation, we talk about the strong defensive play and then pretty much rave about Johnathan Davis after a career performance.

In the back half of the show, we dive into some football talk starting with the departure of Faion Hicks. After that, we talk about the Badger's latest pick-up in the transfer portal and then discuss Leo Chenal departing for the NFL draft. To finish the show we dive into a conversation about Joe Rudolph heading to Virginia Tech. After, we discuss what his departure might mean for the Badgers in the near future.