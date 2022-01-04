B5Q Blogopean Union: we’re still basking in a top-five road win, tbqh

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

T.J. Watt had four (LMAO) sacks on Monday night against the Browns.

He know has 21.5 on the season which is just one behind Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5. For those of you who might claim “well they play one extra game now” you should remember that Watt has missed two games due to injury this year.

Welcome to the 20+ sack club @_TJWatt!



(Only one person ever has done it twice. Imagine if it was your older brother and he bragged about it, that would suck.)



Go break the record kid. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 4, 2022

I would have lost a lot of money if I had been able to bet on whether or not Micah Potter would be on an NBA roster in 2022. Sure it’s only because a once in a generation pandemic, but still, good for Potter! He had one rebound in two minutes of action in Detroit’s win over the Bucks on Monday.

Yeah this is cool pic.twitter.com/WEi9FcTiZ1 — Elle Potter (@elleybelley3) January 4, 2022

If you wanted to read more about the wrestling team’s performance in the Illinois Matmen Open, here is your chance.

Six Badgers made the podium at the @IllinoisMatmen Open! @HamitiDean and @Trent_Hillger5 led the Badgers with 1st place finishes



ICYMI: https://t.co/ZqbT0VBwj2 pic.twitter.com/pRaJgL03uH — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 3, 2022

The outpouring of love and respect for former Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was impressive. There were myriad players, media members and parents of players saying how much of an impact Rudolph had on the program.

Thank you @CoachJoeRudolph for sitting down with that skinny 8th grader @nolanrucci 5 years ago to talk about football and life, & for having made such a huge impact on him & @haydenrucci & our family. It's more than a game to us & you exemplify it. VATech is one lucky program! https://t.co/Qj3y3yR39b pic.twitter.com/mUDAj21qGU — Stacy Rucci (@stacyrucci33) January 3, 2022

The women’s hockey team remains No. 1. Duh.

@USCHO DI Women's Poll



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Northeastern

4. Quinnipiac

5. Minnesota

6. Colgate

7. Yale

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Clarkson

T-10. UConn

T-10. Harvard#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/PMkhyIFT7g — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 3, 2022

The Badgers also won the WCHA Goalie, Rookie and Defender of the Week for their performances over the weekend against No. 4 Quinnipiac.

After making 53 saves on 56 shots faced through 125:00 of action, @BadgerWHockey's Kennedy Blair picks up her third weekly honor of the season! #WeAreWCHA pic.twitter.com/vyrl4BsZAC — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) January 3, 2022

Four awards for LaMantia!



Behind a three-point weekend against the No. 4 team in the country, @BadgerWHockey's Nicole LaMantia earns her fourth WCHA Defender of the Week of the season. pic.twitter.com/c4ZAzfqRER — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) January 3, 2022

Three points for her third award! @Wisconsin's Sarah Wozniewicz scored the lone goal in a 1-1 (OT) tie after a double-apple day on Saturday to earn her third WCHA Rookie of the Week honor this year. pic.twitter.com/JHWnpLmDDs — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) January 3, 2022

All-American ILB Leo Chenal announced on Monday night that he will be entering the NFL Draft. We have this post pinned to the front page of B5Q and update it after every announcement is made so that you can follow along with who is coming back and who is moving on. We wish Chenal the best of luck and can’t wait to see him playing on Sundays.

Liz Gregorski and Bucky Badger are the epitome of “happy GIF” for 2022? You love to see it.

Start the year off right, serve up some positivity!



Here are 10 Happy Sports GIFs to Kick-Off 2022!



https://t.co/4IsMFZU9fL@UWBadgers @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/M9ATpx4QQg — GIPHY Sports (@GIPHYSports) January 3, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday night

Maryland 75 - Iowa 80

Women’s basketball results from Monday night

Penn State - No. 25 Ohio State, postponed

Michigan State - Northwestern, postponed