B5Q Blogopean Union: we’re still basking in a top-five road win, tbqh

Plus: Leo Chenal is heading to the NFL; three women’s hockey players earn WCHA weekly awards; and T.J. Watt is a menace to QBs everywhere.

By Drew Hamm
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • T.J. Watt had four (LMAO) sacks on Monday night against the Browns.

He know has 21.5 on the season which is just one behind Michael Strahan’s single-season record of 22.5. For those of you who might claim “well they play one extra game now” you should remember that Watt has missed two games due to injury this year.

  • I would have lost a lot of money if I had been able to bet on whether or not Micah Potter would be on an NBA roster in 2022. Sure it’s only because a once in a generation pandemic, but still, good for Potter! He had one rebound in two minutes of action in Detroit’s win over the Bucks on Monday.
  • If you wanted to read more about the wrestling team’s performance in the Illinois Matmen Open, here is your chance.
  • The outpouring of love and respect for former Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was impressive. There were myriad players, media members and parents of players saying how much of an impact Rudolph had on the program.
  • The women’s hockey team remains No. 1. Duh.

The Badgers also won the WCHA Goalie, Rookie and Defender of the Week for their performances over the weekend against No. 4 Quinnipiac.

  • All-American ILB Leo Chenal announced on Monday night that he will be entering the NFL Draft. We have this post pinned to the front page of B5Q and update it after every announcement is made so that you can follow along with who is coming back and who is moving on. We wish Chenal the best of luck and can’t wait to see him playing on Sundays.
  • Liz Gregorski and Bucky Badger are the epitome of “happy GIF” for 2022? You love to see it.

Men’s basketball results from Monday night

Maryland 75 - Iowa 80

Women’s basketball results from Monday night

Penn State - No. 25 Ohio State, postponed
Michigan State - Northwestern, postponed

