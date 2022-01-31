Wisconsin wrestling: UW destroys Maryland to move to 9-1 on the season

The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team (9-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) steamrolled the Maryland Terrapins over the weekend, winning every match except one for a 39-4 conference victory. The Badgers recorded three pins and six total matches in which they received bonus points.

Eric Barnett (125), Dean Hamiti (165) and Andrew McNally (174) all pinned their opponents with McNally’s being particularly impressive. McNally injured his had during the bout and then, down 2-1 with 30 seconds left in the bout, countered his opponent’s takedown attempt and turned it into a fall. True freshman Hamiti continued his outstanding season, moving to 17-0 with his 15th bonus-point victory and sixth fall.

Kyle Burwick’s upset win over King Sandoval was really solid, especially since Sandoval has 11 pins on the season. Chris Weiler also pulled a mild upset with his major decision victory over Kyle Cochran at 184 pounds.

RESULTS

125: No. 8 Eric Barnett (WIS) over Zach Spence (MD) (Fall 2:42) 6-0

133: Kyle Burwick (WIS) over King Sandoval (MD) (Dec 5-0) 9-0

141: Joseph Zargo (WIS) over Danny Bertoni (MD) (Dec 6-4) 12-0

149: Michael North (MD) over Aidan Medora (WIS) (MD 10-2) 12-4

157: No. 27 Garrett Model (WIS) over Conner Decker (MD) (MD 12-0) 16-4

165: No. 7 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Gaven Bell (MD) (Fall 4:43) 22-4

174: No. 24 Andrew McNally (WIS) over Dominic Solis (MD) (Fall 6:37) 28-4

184: Chris Weiler (WIS) over No. 11 Kyle Cochran (MD) (MD 12-4 ) 32-4

197: No. 22 Braxton Amos (WIS) over No. 32 Jaron Smith (MD) (Dec 6-2) 35-4

285: No. 11 Trent Hillger (WIS) over Zach Schrader (MD) (MD 18-5) 39-4

Team rankings are NWCA for Jan. 25, 2022; Individual rankings are Intermat for Jan. 25, 2022.

The Badgers have a big weekend coming up with the Don Parker Open at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday as well as a huge road bout with top-five (the new rankings come out on Tuesday I believe, so I’m just assuming) Iowa Saturday afternoon on Big Ten Network.