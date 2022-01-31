 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: we’ve got exciting transfer portal news (about other teams)

New, 10 comments

Plus: Dylan Holloway is back scoring goals; there is more women’s hockey tonight; and official measurements of some UW draft prospects

By Drew Hamm
COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 15 Michigan State at Wisconsin Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • We don’t know anything about Caleb Williams. We have read all of the message board posts about him not coming to Wisconsin/coming to Wisconsin. At this point the best course is for us to continue making jokes until he picks a school, hopefully Wisconsin, and not get caught up in every single update from people with “sources” that may or may not be reliable.
  • The national champs continue making the rounds to get their flowers from everyone. You love to see it.
  • It’s great to see Dylan Holloway back on the ice and doing what he does best: putting the biscuit in the basket.
  • A stat like this would concern me if I were a fan of any other team. Wisconsin has been giving up double-digit scoring runs in games for so long I’m shocked when it doesn’t happen in a game.
  • A HUGE transfer move in the Big Ten. Kaitlyn Hord is moving from Penn State to Nebraska. She is one of the best players in the country and it’s a bummer we (as a conference) couldn’t have gotten her out of here!
  • With NFL Draft SZN officially upon us, it’s time to start looking at the measurements of players so you can shout about whether or not your NFL team made a good/bad choice by drafting someone.
  • Brutal news for former Badger Trevor Anderson. We hope he is able to recover from his injury enough that it doesn’t bother him for the rest of his life.
  • We’ll have a recap of the game up later, but the Badgers fell just short of beating the Gophers on Sunday afternoon.
  • Wonder how embarrassed the alumni were to be brought in for this weekend where the Badgers got absolutely dominated up and down the ice by Michigan.

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

Michigan 67 - No. 10 Michigan State 83
Indiana 68 - Maryland 55
No. 24 Illinois 59 - Northwestern 56
Rutgers 63 - Nebraska 61
No. 16 Ohio State 78 - No. 6 Purdue 81

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 23 Iowa 72 - Northwestern 67, OT
Michigan State 61 - Rutgers 45
No. 17 Maryland 82 - Penn State 71
Purdue 66 - Nebraska 81
Illinois - Northwestern, postponed

