B5Q Blogopean Union: we’ve got exciting transfer portal news (about other teams)

The national champs continue making the rounds to get their flowers from everyone. You love to see it.

It’s great to see Dylan Holloway back on the ice and doing what he does best: putting the biscuit in the basket.

A stat like this would concern me if I were a fan of any other team. Wisconsin has been giving up double-digit scoring runs in games for so long I’m shocked when it doesn’t happen in a game.

Only four teams in the top 50 at EvanMiya have allowed 10+ double digit scoring runs this season:



LSU

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Virginia Tech



Just keep that in mind going forward with these teams. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 30, 2022

A HUGE transfer move in the Big Ten. Kaitlyn Hord is moving from Penn State to Nebraska. She is one of the best players in the country and it’s a bummer we (as a conference) couldn’t have gotten her out of here!

Biiiiiig inter conference move here



4x All-American middle Kaitlyn Hord is headed from Penn State to Nebraska! https://t.co/fWquM37VGK — Emily Ehman (@emilyehman) January 30, 2022

With NFL Draft SZN officially upon us, it’s time to start looking at the measurements of players so you can shout about whether or not your NFL team made a good/bad choice by drafting someone.

Matt Henningsen 6-3 1/4, 295 (listed as 6-3, 291 by Wisconsin)



Jack Sanborn 6-1 1/2, 239 (6-2, 236)



Josh Seltzner 6-4 1/4, 302 (6-4, 310)#Badgers https://t.co/7WWIKaR0UA — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) January 28, 2022

Brutal news for former Badger Trevor Anderson. We hope he is able to recover from his injury enough that it doesn’t bother him for the rest of his life.

BREAKING - Valparaiso guard @TreMamBa15 is out for the year after reaggravating a back injury that has plagued Anderson since his freshman year of college. #MVCHoops — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) January 28, 2022

We’ll have a recap of the game up later, but the Badgers fell just short of beating the Gophers on Sunday afternoon.

#Badgers last-second shot comes up short as they fall at Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Tsp80os24k — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 30, 2022

Wonder how embarrassed the alumni were to be brought in for this weekend where the Badgers got absolutely dominated up and down the ice by Michigan.

Big-time anniversaries for four Frozen Four teams this year, so we brought a rep from each of them out on the ice this weekend



#1973 #1977 #1982 #1992#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/WTvdHDy5m1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 31, 2022

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

Michigan 67 - No. 10 Michigan State 83

Indiana 68 - Maryland 55

No. 24 Illinois 59 - Northwestern 56

Rutgers 63 - Nebraska 61

No. 16 Ohio State 78 - No. 6 Purdue 81

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 23 Iowa 72 - Northwestern 67, OT

Michigan State 61 - Rutgers 45

No. 17 Maryland 82 - Penn State 71

Purdue 66 - Nebraska 81

Illinois - Northwestern, postponed