Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 327: What will Wisconsin’s offense look like under Bobby Engram? + Minnesota hoops recap

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a whole lot to get to on both the football and basketball side of things. To start, we talk about the newest member of the Wisconsin football family in 2023 commit Tyler Jansey. After that, we discuss the official hiring of Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. In our conversation, we look at what Engram might bring to the Badgers, and how he will look to improve the offense at Wisconsin. To round out the football talk we finish up with some depth chart talk discussing the defensive line. What might that group look like heading into 2022? We take a look.

In the back half of the show, we recap Wisconsin basketball’s 66-60 victory over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. In our discussion, we talk about the play of Steven Crowl, the defensive ability of the Badgers, and another dominating performance from Johnny Davis. Enjoy!