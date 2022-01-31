Badgers in Beijing: hope you like hockey!

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are set to start on Friday, Feb. 4 (although there will be hockey games before the opening ceremonies) and will feature 13 former, current and future Wisconsin Badgers. In what probably comes as no surprise, all of the former Badgers will be participating in hockey for the United States or Canada. Here is who you’ll want to watch and when you can watch them!

First up, the equipment managers for both the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams work for Wisconsin.

Nate LaPoint has been the Badgers men’s hockey equipment manager since 2009. This will be his first Olympics.

Sis Paulsen has been the Badgers women’s hockey equipment manager since 2017 and played for the Badgers from 1999-2003. This is her first Olympics as well.

On the men’s side of things, the Badgers have one representative in Canadian forward Ben Street who played in Madison from 2005-2010 and won a national title with the 2006 team. The 34-year old from Coquitlam, British Columbia played in the NHL for the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils.

Street and the Canadians open group play against Germany on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:10 a.m. CT on USA Network. They play the Americans the following day, Friday, Feb. 11, at 10:10 p.m. CT also on USA.

There are far more players to keep track of on the women’s side, so let’s break it down between Americans and Canadians.

Team USA

Alex (Ribgy) Cavallini, goalie, played at Wisconsin from 2010-2014, won national title in 2011, won a gold medal with in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics but didn’t play, won Clarkson Cup with Calgary Inferno in 2018-19, from Delafield, Wis.

Brianna Decker, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2009-2013, won national title in 2011, won Patty Kazmaier Award in 2012, won a silver medal at 2014 Sochi Olympics and a gold medal with in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, two-time CWHL Clarkson Cup winner (2015, 2019), from Dousman, Wis.

Caroline Harvey, defense, incoming freshman in 2022-23, won silver medal in 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, from Salem, N.H.

Hilary Knight, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2007-2009 and 2010-2012, won national titles in 2009 and 2011, won silver medals at 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics and a gold medal in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, she has earned a spot on 12 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship teams, from Sun Valley, Idaho

Abby Roque, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2016-2020, won 2019 national championship, she was named 2020 WCHA Player of the Year, 2020 USCHO D-1 Women’s Player of the Year, and All-Tournament in the WCHA title game, first Olympics, from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Team Canada

Kristen Campbell, goalie, played at Wisconsin from 2017-2020, won 2019 national championship, she was a two-time Second Team All-American and All-WCHA First Team selection (2018, 2019), first Olympics, from Brandon, Manitoba

Emily Clark, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2014-2019, won 2019 national championship, won silver medal in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Ann-Renée Desbiens, goalie, played at Wisconsin from 2014-2017 and 2018-2019, set NCAA record for most career shutouts regardless of gender or division with 55, set new NCAA single-season records for save percentage (.960) and goals-against average (0.76), 2017 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner, won silver medal in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, from La Malbaie, Quebec

Sarah Nurse, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2013-2017, made the Frozen Four each year at UW, won silver medal in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, from Hamilton, Ontario

Blayre Turnbull, forward, played at Wisconsin from 2012-2016, she led the Badgers to the 2015 WCHA Championship while being selected to the All-WCHA first team, won silver medal in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, from Stellarton, Nova Scotia

Women’s hockey group play schedule

Canada vs. Switzerland, Wednesday, 2/2, 10:10 p.m. CT, USA Network

Canada vs. Finland, Friday, 2/4, 10:10 p.m. CT, USA Network

Canada vs. ROC (aka Russia), Sunday, 2/6, 10:10 p.m. CT, USA Network

USA vs. Finland, Thursday, 2/3, 7:10 a.m. CT, USA Network

USA vs. ROC (aka Russia), Saturday, 2/5, 7:10 a.m. CT, USA Network

USA vs. Switzerland, Sunday, 2/6, 7:10 a.m. CT, USA Network

USA VS. CANADA, MONDAY, 2/7, 10:10 p.m. CT, USA NETWORK!!!!!!!!