Wisconsin football recruiting: Toledo DB Justin Clark transfers to UW

Late on Monday afternoon, Toledo Rockets CB Justin Clark tweeted out that he has committed to play next season with the Wisconsin Badgers. Clark is a 5-foot-11 and 185 pound corner who is originally from Pontiac, Mich. and attended West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School before heading to Toledo.

“It was just a perfect fit,” Clark said to us via Twitter DM.

Based on my rudimentary understanding of, well everything, Clark should have one year of eligibility remaining. He redshirted his freshman year in 2016, played in 2017 and 2018, earned a medical hardship waiver after only playing one game in 2019, played in 2020 and 2021 and is now using his COVID year for one final season with the Badgers. He graduated from Toledo with a degree in criminal justice in May of 2021.

(After writing this, I just messaged Clark and he confirmed that he has one year left.)

“The campus looks great and the DB coach (Hank Poteat) there I knew already for many years from playing at Toledo,” Clark mentioned when we asked him what drew him to Wisconsin.

Coming out of high school, Clark was rated a 2-star prospect by the 247 Composite and had offers from Army, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Southern Illinois, Temple while receiving interest from Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State and a couple of other schools.

For his career, Clark has played in 45 games, recorded 109 tackles (67 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.