B5Q Blogopean Union: is Joe Rudolph on the move?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

If Carson Wentz ruins Jonathan Taylor’s chance at the MVP by sucking and making it so that the Colts have to throw the ball a bunch next week I’m going to absolutely lose it.

Ran the Damn Ball into franchise history. pic.twitter.com/lLWPbsKqXD — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 2, 2022

The Sydney Hilley Setting To Dana Rettke statue, that UW better be building, outside the Field House is going to be awesome.

This video was taken, unbeknown to her, 2 days after Christmas 2020 at 7:08pm. Snow’s coming down hard outside. She came back to campus early so she could get reps. It’s this work ethic, when nobody’s watching, that’s the key ingredient to @sydneyhilley becoming the player she is pic.twitter.com/o5MtM5WQZd — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) January 2, 2022

We’ll obviously have a bunch more NFL Draft coverage for you as it draws closer, but it’ll be fun to track the various Badgers who are playing in postseason showcases to see them improve their draft stock.

Finished watching the @seniorbowl TE group today



Jake Ferguson is a dude in the run game...constantly moving people. Also hauled in at least 30 receptions all 4 seasons for Wisconsin...hands went from good to great pic.twitter.com/E9g0Wxg1IS — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 1, 2022

Myles Burkett is going to fit in well.

Yk you’re a @BadgerFootball quarterback back once you start running the ball too much on madden — Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) January 2, 2022

The Badgers earned a win and a tie against No. 4 Quinnipiac (which just ended as a tie since it was a non-conference game) in their first series of 2022.

Lots of top plays to pick from today's 5-2 win over No. 4 Quinnipiac!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rfjjKasn82 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 1, 2022

There have been rumblings about this for a week or so, but we may finally get official word that Joe Rudolph is going to Virginia Tech. We’ll obviously have much more on this once it becomes official.

Sources: Joe Rudolph to join Virginia Tech staff https://t.co/ujtJsAuHSu via @zach_barnett — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 3, 2022

Men’s Big Ten basketball scores from Saturday/Sunday night

Central Connecticut State 48 - Rutgers 79

No. 10 Michigan State 73 - Northwestern 67

Indiana 58 - Penn State 61

No. 13 Ohio State 87 - Nebraska 79 (OT)

Women’s Big Ten basketball scores from Saturday/Sunday night

Evansville 56 - No. 21 Iowa 93

Rutgers 58 - Purdue 60

No. 6 Maryland 63 - No. 8 Indiana 70 (OT)